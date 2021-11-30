The Thunder has allowed the second fewest fast break points per game in the month of November (8.9), which is the defensive cornerstone that allows all of the following pillars to stand. There was no better example of the value of transition defense than on Nov. 12, when Pokuševski hustled back through the middle of the open floor to chase down Sacramento’s Chimezie Metu and block a sure-thing layup to save two points—the eventual Thunder margin of victory.



“We want to be a team that is fighting and playing together,” said Pokuševski. “We're together and we just keep grinding.”



Once the Thunder is back and set up with all five men, that’s when it can really start to get to work in its half-court shell, which is the start of the second defensive principle—defending the paint. In the month of November, the Thunder has allowed the fourth fewest points in the paint per game (41.1) as well as the third lowest overall field goal percentage (42.2 percent). Those numbers go hand-in-hand because the league’s highest percentage shots come at the rim, and the wide-open catch-and-shoot jump shots on the perimeter originate when the ball touches the paint on a drive or a post-up.



Protecting the paint is a catch-all phrase that has many meanings, however, which include taking individual pride to stay in front of a driver and communicating in pick and roll coverage. In that Sacramento game, the Thunder managed to shut off an alley-oop trend from the first 28 minutes of action, preventing the Kings from scoring on that play for the final 20 minutes of the game by pinching over in help with a weakside defender—another successful method of paint protection that happens below the rim and between the ears, aided by huddles and film sessions.



“The best teams defensively talk the most, and it ultimately just makes it easier because you can listen and you know where to be and when to be,” said guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “It’s knowing what certain guys like to do and trying to make them all as uncomfortable as possible – film is almost like a cheat sheet before you play, before you take the test.”