Thunder Slams Spurs - By the Numbers

In football, when a team gets the ground game going it can run all over the opponent, on the scoreboard and in the stat sheet. The Thunder basically had the basketball equivalent of the run-game operating at full tilt against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night in a 131-103 victory, the second-largest margin for the Thunder this season.

It all started with a 16-0 Thunder run midway through the second quarter, flipping a nine-point Spurs lead on its head. That spurt was sustained, a rare feat, and it resulted in the Thunder outscoring San Antonio 62-28 from the 7:21 mark of the second quarter until the end of the third quarter. Here were the Thunder stats during that stretch.

In the third quarter, the Thunder pounded the paint, re-enforcing its dominance down low. Coming into the game, the Spurs were the fourth-highest third quarter scoring team, averaging nearly 30 points per third quarter. Here were the stats for that quarter alone:

- OKC outscores San Antonio 37-18

- OKC shoots 12-of-17 (2-for-3 from three, 11-of-12 free throws)

- San Antonio shoots 5-of-21 (0-for-10 from three)

- OKC out-rebounds San Antonio 14-5

- OKC outscores San Antonio 18-6 in the paint

Some other fun numbers from the game, with team stats first:

- A Thunder-record 8 players scored in double figures (SGA – 22, Adams – 21, Schroder – 13, Dort – 15, Paul – 12, Gallinari -12, Noel – 10, Nader – 10).

- Aside from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, no Thunder player saw more than 29 minutes in the game

- Overall, the Thunder shot 57.5 percent, including 10-of-22 (45.5 percent) from 3. Meanwhile, the Spurs shot just 36.9 percent from the field and 11-of-38 (28.9 percent) from the three-point line.

- Once again, the Thunder made more free throws (21 makes for OKC) than its opponent even attempted (19 attempts for the Spurs).

- The Thunder outscored the Spurs 74-42 in the paint, shooting 37-of-54 (68.5 percent) in the lane, while the Spurs went just 21-of-46 (45.7 percent)

- The Spurs are typically masters of the midrange, but the Thunder held them to just 6-of-19 shooting on non-paint two-point jumpers, well below its season average.

Individual Player Stats:

- Steven Adams recorded his fourth-consecutive double-double with 21 points (8-for-12 shooting, 5-for-6 free throws) to go with 14 rebounds.

- Chris Paul came up one rebound short of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds, with a steal and zero turnovers

- Paul’s steal put him at 2,208 career steals, officially passing Clyde Drexler for 7th All-Time on the NBA’s steals list

- Lu Dort and Nerlens Noel combined to shoot a perfect 11-of-11 from the field for a combined 25 points. It’s the first time in OKC history that two players were perfect from the field with a minimum of five attempts.

- For good measure, Mike Muscala came off the bench in the fourth quarter and shot 3-for-3, making it the first time in OKC history that 3 players were perfect from the field with a minimum of 3 attempts.

All in all, it was a decisive, efficient and stat-friendly home win for the Thunder, who move to a season-high 13 games above .500. With a one-game edge over Dallas for 6th place, the Thunder is just 1.5 games back of Houston and Utah who are tied for 4th, just 2.5 games back of the LA Clippers in third and 4 games back of Northwest Division leading Denver for 2nd place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Thunder is up 6.5 games on Memphis who is in 8th place and 9.5 games on Portland, who is on the outside looking in for the playoff race at 9th in the West.

OKC has a chance to extend its run to 4-straight wins on Tuesday in Chicago, where it could also eclipse its team-record with a ninth-straight road victory.