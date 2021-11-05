For the second time in eight days, the Thunder stormed back from a daunting deficit against the most experienced team in the NBA – the Los Angeles Lakers. With youthful legs and spirit, the Thunder surged in the second and fourth quarters to eke out a 107-104 win, ending a three-game California road swing with a win.



The game was defined by the Thunder’s patented resilience and also a savvy understanding of just how long an NBA game can be, meaning Head Coach Mark Daigneault’s squad had the patience to keep the scoreboard moving and await their time to strike. Here are the numbers that tell the tale of that diligence and persistence.

6

Players who scored in double figures tonight for the Thunder for the second time this season, including 17 points from Lu Dort. The third-year guard knocked in four clutch free throws inside the final minute and hammered a crucial dunk on a sideline out of bounds play with 17 seconds remaining.

On the money!



SGA to Dort. This man can do no wrong tonight. Sheesh. #ThunderUp | BSOK pic.twitter.com/ff6TxX5yd2 — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 5, 2021

8

Season-high in rebounds for Kenrich Williams in a season-high 29 minutes off the bench, to go with 13 points 2 assists and a big-time 3-pointer with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter.

9

First quarter points for Darius Bazley, who again delivered right out of the gates for the Thunder. That continues a trend of strong first quarters for Bazley, who was averaging 6.3 points on 50-percent shooting in first quarters over the previous three games.

10-11

Derrick Favors’ point and rebounds totals on the night, marking his first double-double since Jan. 1, 2021 when he played for the Utah Jazz. Favors finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor in the game during his season-high 28 minutes and banged down low with the Lakers’ massive front line.

13-0

The Thunder’s run midway through the third quarter to turn an 84-75 deficit with 9:42 to go into an 88-84 lead with 4:52 remaining, setting up a crunch-time possession-by-possession battle. The Thunder also used a 20-6 run to close the second quarter to slice the Lakers lead down to just 52-48 at halftime.

CORNER POCKET @tyjerome_ caps off a 23-8 run pic.twitter.com/bxx4ibePdp — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 5, 2021

19

The largest Thunder deficit in the game, which it trailed in its entirety up until the 4:11 mark of the third quarter, when the game was tied at 68. OKC took its first lead at the 5:27 mark on a Kenrich Williams finish at the dunker spot off a Gilgeous-Alexander dish. It was the 14th comeback of 19-or-more points in Thunder history, and the 7th such comeback since the 2019-20 season.

20

The number of points, out of the Thunder’s final 27 points that Gilgeous-Alexander accounted for either by scoring himself or making an assist. Three of the other seven points were the result of a Gilgeous-Alexander hockey assist and the other four were Dort free throws.

21

Season-high minutes for Ty Jerome in the game after playing just 54 total minutes across four of the Thunder’s first seven games. Jerome ripped off 11 second quarter points including back-to-back three-pointers as a part of a 14-point, 3-rebound, 3-assist effort off the bench.

34

The number of feet away from the rim Gilgeous-Alexander was, according to the official NBA play-by-play, when he launched a surprise three-pointer from the Lakers mid-court logo that splashed through the rim with 1:18 remaining. The shot silenced the Staples Center crowd as Gilgeous-Alexander walked animatedly back to his teammates who mobbed him in celebration.

Kenrich Williams, while grinning a wry smile, on this shot from Shai:



"I wasn't ready for that shot, for him to shoot that. Anybody else, I would have said something, but for Shai I'm cool with that." https://t.co/3AJnzV9TNr — Nick Gallo (@NickAGallo) November 5, 2021

The road trip concluded, the Thunder returns to Oklahoma City for one game, to face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Paycom Center.