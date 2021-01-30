A Thoughtful, Intentional Approach

“Be Where Your Feet Are”

During Daigneault’s five-year tenure as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, he often dealt with changing rosters and players coming in for assignment. Amid that potential chaos, the key to solidifying a positive environment was adopting the philosophy of “being where your feet are”.



Being present, living in the moment and being grateful for the opportunity that each game, each practice, each film session and even each conversation provides helps players stay locked into what is right in front of them. That extends to the social side of being a team. To comply with COVID precautions, Daigneault and the Thunder staff have used technology as much as possible to check in with players and even more importantly, ensured that any moments actually spent together are quality time.



“Being able to adapt to uncertainty and to changing circumstances is a life skill, and it's certainly one that's relevant in competition,” said Daigneault. “So one thing that we've really tried to embrace as an organization and as a team is as these circumstances change and as things outside of our control pop up, we just want to be able to plant our feet on the ground, operate inside of the constraints and get the most out of every single day.”

That intentionality of thought and action is most apparent with the way Daigneault has approached his relationships. That was a hallmark of his time with the Blue and his one season as a Thunder assistant coach before taking over the head job this season. Veterans like Mike Muscala and an emerging leader in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both praised Daigneault for his awareness, thoughtfulness and ability to make players feel comfortable. When a coach creates that type of environment, it gives players a feeling of togetherness and care that is invaluable during the throes of the grind of a season.



“I feel like I can come to him with anything,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.



“First off, Mark is just a great person,” said fellow third-year guard Hamidou Diallo. “He's just a positive guy. He always picked me up when I was down, every time I faced adversity. He was always by my side, whether it was sending me texts or whether it was just keeping me focused and keeping me level-headed, just making sure that I'm controlling the things that I could control.”