Shai is a Rising Star

Something switched in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s eyes on that frigid January night in Minneapolis. Two nights before, the Thunder lost at home to the Lakers after getting hopelessly outrebounded, resulting in 28 second-chance points for Los Angeles and a 15-point loss for OKC. In the locker room postgame, SGA took part of the responsibility for the 54-37 disparity on the glass. Although he tallied 24 points, he felt like he should have helped his big men more.



The next game in Minnesota, he exploded for 20 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. It marked his first career triple-double and made him the youngest player ever to accomplish such a stat line.



“Honestly, coach just challenged me before the game­,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who was interrupted during his post-game walk-off interview by his fellow point guard, Dennis Schröder.

Schröder poked his head over the shoulder of the 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander. He then held out his hand as if to try to calculate how a 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game was even feasible. "Twenty, twenty and 10, bro?!” Schröder asked rhetorically, shaking his head. “That’s so tough, bro! Oh my god!”



At that, SGA smiled wide and dapped up the Thunder’s sixth man and shot back, “Twenty, twenty, twenty is next.” Schröder then proudly slapped his teammate on the chest and walked away. The smile melted from Gilgeous-Alexander’s face as he returned to answering the question Thunder broadcast reporter Nick Gallo just asked him. Back to business.



The sophomore guard could only respond to one more question before Schröder returned seemingly out of nowhere. This time, with two open water bottles in tow. He emptied them over the head of SGA, who retreated so as to avoid the cold celebratory shower.



Not one to bathe in the spotlight, Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the microphone pointed in his direction. With water dripping from his hair and face, he picked up right where he left off, his attention locked on the interview at hand.

Gilgeous-Alexander credits his mom and former Olympian, Charmaine Gilgeous, for keeping his ego in check while he grows in his role of representing Canada.



The Hamilton, Ontario, native quickly grew into the spotlight as a rising star in the NBA landscape. After playing all 82 games in his rookie campaign with the LA Clippers, Gilgeous-Alexander has increased nearly all of his statistics with the Thunder as he took on a more prominent offensive role. He’s averaging 19.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and three assists on 46.2 percent shooting from the field.



“She tells me I suck every day,” Gilgeous-Alexander said jokingly of his mom.



One month prior to his historic triple-double game, he was in his hometown of Toronto as his team took on the reigning NBA champions. For only the second time in his career, Gilgeous-Alexander played on the court he once sat in the stands and admired as a kid. When the Ontario native thought back, he couldn’t remember any distinct players or memories from his visits to Scotia Bank Arena growing up, he just remembered the feeling and the vibrance of the crowd.



“I wouldn’t say I have any specific memories. It was just always special going to the game and seeing the guys on the floor and feeling the electricity in the arena,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. However, when he stepped into Scotia Bank Arena in late December, it would be his performance and his name that the Canadian kids in the stands would be looking up to. Not many Toronto natives made a name for themselves in the NBA, but the second-year standout is determined to change that, especially with the recent rise in Canadian talent in the league this season. This includes his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett and Raptors rookie, two-way player Oshae Brissett, another Toronto native who played with SGA in the U16 Canadian FIBA team.



“Anything is possible with hard work and determination. That’s something I tell kids all the time when they ask questions. If you put your mind to it and you’re willing to work for it you can get it and we’re living proof of that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.



In that game, SGA put on a performance nobody in Canada would soon forget. After going off for a remarkable 20 points in the first half, the Thunder guard banked in the game-winning bucket and tied his career-high of 32 points. Although it was the third time that SGA reached the 32-point mark, when he did it in Toronto, he went down in the record books. His performance marked the most points any Canadian has ever had against the Raptors.



This performance comes nearly one year after Gilgeous-Alexander’s rookie debut in Toronto. In that game, the Clippers lost but the then-rookie put up 19 points. Little did he know his performance would be overwhelmingly eclipsed in 12 months’ time.



“It feels good but all of it honestly wouldn’t have meant anything if we didn’t win and that was the best feeling knowing that we came out of here with the win,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.



In the second quarter of the game, while both teams were locked in on their respective huddles during a timeout, attention in the arena locked on the jumbotron. A dedication to Canada natives Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammate, Montreal native Luguentz Dort, played for all to see. Highlights of the duo’s FIBA performances flashed across the screen with the title “Homegrown Heroes” headlining the entire tribute. When the montage concluded, the Raptors’ public address announcer punctuated the moment by adding, “Thank you for representing the North. Canada is proud of you.”



What followed was a chorus of applause. To Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan, the warm reception was less about the high-level basketball and more about the high-level character his Canadian guards possess.



“Shai’s a great kid and I almost feel like because it’s early in his career, people probably know who he is as a person and it’s probably been well-documented on who he is as a guy. Everybody knows that he’s a talented player,” said Donovan.



“I think the applause was for how he’s represented Canada as a person. I thought that was a great tribute to him because he’s a quality kid and deserves it and he’s represented his country very, very well and he’s represented us very, very well.”

Donovan praises Gilgeous-Alexander’s humility and willingness to learn. His sponge-like ability to soak up knowledge and learn from experiences has allowed SGA to progress at a high rate in his second season. As a result, the Thunder coaching staff has pushed him to grow in areas beyond scoring and impact the game in ways very few players can.



“He is so gifted in my opinion and so smart and so cerebral that there are other ways he can impact the game,” said Donovan. “He can impact the game by rebounding, he can impact the game with his assists, he can impact the game by penetrating, and enduring help and kicking out…”



As a result, when his team lost to the Lakers because of rebounding, the second-year standout took on the personal challenge of making his presence known in multiple categories on the stat sheet in the Thunder’s next game. What culminated was a historic and remarkable triple-double and of course, a win.



Surrounded by a swarm of both Canadian and American media outlets postgame in Toronto, SGA stood in front of the OKC Thunder backdrop and fielded questions about his game-high, record breaking, game-winning performance in his hometown. The son of Charmaine Gilgeous remained humble as ever.



“I feel like I’ve gotten better in the summertime and in the beginning of the season, and I’m just trying to continue it.”



As for his mom’s approval, the sophomore shrugged and dared to venture, “She might be satisfied.”



The second-year Kentucky product will now represent both the Thunder and Canada in his second Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend. Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, four other Canadians will take the stage on the World team including his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker, R.J. Barret and Brandon Clarke. The 26th Rising Stars Game will be televised on TNT Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. CT.