In OKC, Savvy Vets Finally Link Up

While Paul was making his rookie debut in Oklahoma City, Gallinari was 17 years old, playing for a now-defunct basketball club near his home called Nuova Pallacanestro Pavia, which translates literally into “Pavia’s New Basketball Club.” The small città 22 miles south of Milan sits on an offshoot of the famous River Po and is a 35-minute drive from Gallinari’s hometown of Sant’Angelo Lodigiano.



NBA scouts started taking notice of Gallinari at his next gig, Olimpia Milano, the same team that his father Vittorio Gallinari played for professionally. In his final year with the club, Danilo won the Italian League MVP award at age 19 and averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He was strong in his first ever opportunity to compete in EuroLeague play, where he won the Rising Star Award. As a young NBA executive, Thunder General Manager Sam Presti was one of the people who trekked to northern Italy to watch Gallinari play as a part of draft preparation. While in Milan, Presti picked up some impressive, thick books about Italy to bring back to impress his then-girlfriend, and now wife, Shannon.



Unlike the books, Presti didn’t pick up Gallinari in the draft. Instead, with the fourth overall selection in 2008, Presti opted for an unheralded, feisty guard from UCLA named Russell Westbrook. Two picks later, the much-hyped Italian prodigy Gallinari was snagged by the New York Knicks. He played there through 2011, making his move to the Western Conference for good the same year Paul arrived in Los Angeles. Gallinari was a part of the blockbuster deal that sent Carmelo Anthony to New York and became a mainstay with the Denver Nuggets for the next six seasons, despite missing the entire 2013-14 season due to an ACL tear.



Still, during his time in Denver, Gallinari was a consistently sharp 3-point shooter, a well-rounded scoring threat and a productive scorer. For his career, he’s averaged 16.0 points on 37.7 percent shooting from behind the arc, and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line. His efficiency has spiked over the past two seasons to unprecedented levels: he was one of just three players in 2018-19 to shoot 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from three and 90 percent from the line. He’s tantalizingly close to hitting those numbers again this season with the Thunder.