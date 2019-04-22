Top Quotes: Thunder vs Blazers - Game 4
Postgame quotes from Sunday's 111-98 loss at home.
Russell Westbrook
ON COUNTERING THE OPPOSING DEFENSE:
“I always make the right play. My job is to make sure other guys get the basketball.”
Paul George
ON MESSAGE HEADING INTO GAME 5:
“It's always one game at the time. You leave everything for one game and go to the next one."
ON IMPROVEMENT FOR GAME 5:
“We'll get in the flow, we'll get in the rhythm. The ball will find its way; we just have to keep at it.”
Dennis Schröder
ON THIRD QUARTER STRUGGLES:
“We got to move the ball. If it’s steady and try to make something happen off the dribble, then it’s tough. They’re doing a great job playing Russ and PG, but I think the other guys who was on the floor got to be aggressive, got to get the ball, make a play for somebody else or finish.”
