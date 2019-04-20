Top Quotes: Thunder vs Blazers - Game 3
Postgame quotes from Friday's 120-108 win over Portland.
Russell Westbrook
ON FLOOR SPACING WITH TEAMMATES HITTING SHOTS:
“We are going to continue to trust, make the right play. If guys are open, you have to make the right play and trust your teammates.”
Paul George
ON DEFENSIVE ADJUSTMENTS:
“That was really the game plan, to throw different bodies at them, different length, and different players at them."
ON WESTBROOK'S IMPACT:
“(Westbrook) came out and he led. We got behind him. He put us on his back.”
Jerami Grant
ON FOURTH QUARTER TAKEOVER:
“We just did a good job as a team, coaching staff and player, making adjustments. Seeing in the third quarter, they were getting downhill. A lot of time it was off the pick-and-roll, whether it’s splitting or bending the corner. So, we just wanted to put me up there and make sure they couldn’t get to the basket off the pick-and roll.”