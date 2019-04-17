Top Quotes: Thunder at Blazers - Game 2



Russell Westbrook ON MINDSET HEADING BACK TO OKC:

“They won their first two home games. We obviously wanted to try to steal one when we can but the message is just stay with it. A lot of great guys on this basketball team that I trust in to make shots and make plays on both sides of the basketball. We’ll be alright.”



Dennis Schröder ON SECOND HALF OFFENSE:

“Turnovers period is not good. We just gotta take care of the ball, including me. Everyone in this locker room. We just gotta move the ball as a team.”