Top Quotes: Thunder at Blazers - Game 2
Postgame quotes from Tuesday's 114-94 loss in Portland
Russell Westbrook
ON MINDSET HEADING BACK TO OKC:
“They won their first two home games. We obviously wanted to try to steal one when we can but the message is just stay with it. A lot of great guys on this basketball team that I trust in to make shots and make plays on both sides of the basketball. We’ll be alright.”
Dennis Schröder
ON SECOND HALF OFFENSE:
“Turnovers period is not good. We just gotta take care of the ball, including me. Everyone in this locker room. We just gotta move the ball as a team.”
Coach Donovan
ON THIRD QUARTER STRUGGLES:
"Turnovers are always going to hurt you if you’re not getting a shot at the basket. I felt like we didn’t move the ball as well as we needed to in the third quarter in terms of generating penetration, finding the open man and moving it when they were bringing help.”