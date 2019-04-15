Top Quotes: Thunder at Blazers - Game 1



Russell Westbrook ON RESPONDING AFTER SLOW START:

“They came out hot shooting the basketball and I thought we weathered the storm and did a good job of limiting those shots in the last three quarters but put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win the basketball game.” ON OUTLOOK FOR GAME 2:

“It’s a series, the first to four. They won the first game. That’s a part of the series, make adjustments, come back, play harder the next game and try to take care of business.”



Paul George ON THE TEAM'S SCORING OPPORTUNITIES:

“We got great looks, great looks all night. Tomorrow, we get shots up and get back in tune and try to get the same looks that we got tonight.”