Top Quotes: Thunder at Blazers - Game 1
Postgame quotes from Sunday's 104-99 loss in Portland
Russell Westbrook
ON RESPONDING AFTER SLOW START:
“They came out hot shooting the basketball and I thought we weathered the storm and did a good job of limiting those shots in the last three quarters but put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win the basketball game.”
ON OUTLOOK FOR GAME 2:
“It’s a series, the first to four. They won the first game. That’s a part of the series, make adjustments, come back, play harder the next game and try to take care of business.”
Paul George
ON THE TEAM'S SCORING OPPORTUNITIES:
“We got great looks, great looks all night. Tomorrow, we get shots up and get back in tune and try to get the same looks that we got tonight.”
Coach Donovan
ON THE TEAM'S SHOT OPPORTUNITIES:
“We were well-balanced on offense in terms of shots we got, we got downhill, we got to the front of the rim, we scored points in the paint and I thought we got really good open looks, but listen, we just didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from behind the three-point line.”
ON WESTBROOK'S FLOOR GAME:
“(Westbrook) was downhill, our team was downhill. We were in the paint, that’s what we want to do is that’s what we think that’s how we’ve tried to play all year long. He did a really good job spreading the ball out, find Steven, find Paul, find different guys for shots. We didn’t capitalize on the break and certainly didn’t capitalize when we had opportunities to score.”