Welcome to Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 3, 2021 – Beginning tonight, Paycom Center will light up downtown Oklahoma City.



Just two months after the announcement of the arena’s new name, workers have completed the installation of new lighting and signage. With its distinctive and sleek design features, the arena transforms downtown’s premier venue for Thunder games, concerts and events and is now one of the best and brightest in the NBA.



Following successful testing of the new lighting package, Paycom Center will begin illuminating the nighttime sky over downtown Oklahoma City starting tonight. The inaugural run comes just in time for the Thunder’s first preseason, home game Monday evening.



Media are invited to secure footage when the lights turn on publicly for the first time tonight at dusk or download photos and video (including drone footage).





