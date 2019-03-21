Thunder Announces Preseason Game in Tulsa

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 21, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will return to Tulsa, Okla. during the 2019 preseason, the team announced today. The Thunder is set to host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. inside the BOK Center.

This matchup will mark the Thunder’s 11th preseason game in Tulsa and the second time Oklahoma City and Dallas will face off there. These two teams previously met at the BOK Center on Oct. 13, 2015, with the Thunder downing the Mavericks 100-88 in that preseason contest.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. on bokcenter.com, starting at $16 per ticket. Fans interested in receiving more ticket information can sign up on the BOK Center website.

The Thunder will announce its entire 2019 preseason schedule at a later date.