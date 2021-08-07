Thunder Announces Summer League Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 7, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today its roster for the 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League. The Thunder’s summer league team will play four games, Aug. 8-14. The two teams at Summer League with the best records will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17, while the remaining teams will play on either Aug. 16 or 17.



Oklahoma City’s summer league roster features the Thunder’s 2021 draft picks: Josh Giddey (6th overall), Tre Mann (18th overall), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd overall) and Aaron Wiggins (55th overall), as well as returning players Charlie Brown Jr., Josh Hall, Jaylen Hoard and Théo Maledon. Grant Gibbs, head coach of the Oklahoma City Blue, will lead Oklahoma City’s summer league team with Eric Maynor, Zach Peterson, Kameron Woods and Mike Wilks serving as assistant coaches.



Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion will combine to host six to eight games per day during MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBAEvents.com. Games can be viewed live on the ESPN networks or NBA TV and all box scores/game recaps can be found online at www.okcthunder.com.



The Thunder’s complete Summer League roster can be found here and Oklahoma City’s MGM Resorts NBA Summer League schedule is as follows:

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) Sunday, August 8 Detroit Thomas & Mack Center 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 New Orleans Cox Pavilion 6 p.m. Friday, August 13 Golden State Cox Pavilion 6 p.m. Saturday, August 14 Indiana Thomas & Mack Center 5 p.m. Mon.-Tues., August 16-17 TBD Tuesday, August 17 Championship game for top two teams

