Thunder Signs Mike Muscala

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Mike Muscala to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.



Muscala has appeared in 389 career games (30 starts) and posted averages of 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.7 minutes per game. Last season, Muscala averaged a career-high 9.7 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes. During the past two seasons with the Thunder, Muscala shot 37.3 percent from behind the 3-point line (122-327 3FGs).



Oklahoma City originally signed Muscala on July 10, 2019.







