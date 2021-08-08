Thunder Signs First-Round Draft Picks Josh Giddey and Tre Mann

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 8, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guards Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.



Drafted sixth overall in this year’s draft, Giddey spent last season with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia’s National Basketball League where he appeared in 28 games and averaged 10.9 points, 7.6 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.14 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. He was named 2020-21 NBL Rookie of the Year, after leading the league in assists and ranking sixth in rebounds.



Mann was selected 18th overall. He spent two seasons with the Florida Gators, and as a sophomore, averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc in 32.3 minutes per game. He was named to the 2020-21 All-SEC First Team by SEC coaches.





