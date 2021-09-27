Thunder Claims Mamadi Diakite

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 26, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has claimed forward Mamadi Diakite off waivers from the Milwaukee Bucks, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.



Diakite (6-9, 218) appeared in 14 games (one start) last season with the Bucks and averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.1 minutes. Additionally, Diakite saw action in 12 G League games (three starts) during the 2020-21 season as a member of the Lakeland Magic where he registered averages of 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.08 blocks in 27.7 minutes.



A native of Guinea, Diakite played alongside Thunder guard Ty Jerome on the 2019 Virginia Cavaliers’ NCAA National Championship team. In a separate transaction, the Thunder waived guard Charlie Brown Jr.





