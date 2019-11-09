Game Recap: Thunder 114, Warriors 108

The Thunder set season-high numbers in the first half. 36 points in the first quarter and 30 assists in the game gave the Thunder just enough of a cushion to outlast a scrappy Warriors team who battled back from a 23-point deficit to make it a fight to the finish.

Game Flow

We're now just a ball movement STAN account. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/e70Zjn3qHq — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 10, 2019

Decisive Moments

Play of the Game

Stat of the Night

8

Quotes of the Night

Looking Ahead

The Thunder established an early, dominant lead. After making its first three 3-point attempts, the Thunder found themselves ahead with a comfortable nine-point lead with just over three minutes to go in the first quarter. This trend continued for the Thunder as they posted a season-high 36 points in the first quarter.To start the second quarter, the Thunder went on an 11-0 run with the help of the rookie Darius Bazley who went 3 for 3 from behind the arc in the first half of the game. The Thunder tallied its biggest lead to 23 points in the 2nd quarter with two and a half minutes remaining in the half. The Warriors then went on an 8-0 run before a Steven Adams put back at the buzzer sent the Thunder into the locker room with a seemingly comfortable 17-point advantage.The third quarter was a completely different story for the Thunder. D’Angelo Russell exploded for 17 points in the 3rd to help the Warriors outscore the Thunder 41-24 and tie the game at 84 going into the 4th quarter.The final quarter of the game, the Thunder’s defense clanked down to hold Russell to only 2 points all the while Chris Paul took over for 10 points and four assists in the final 12 minutes of play. Oklahoma City finished the game with a season-high 30 assists on 43 field goals. Ball movement and player movement lead to the Thunder shooting 54.4% from the field and 46.7% from the 3-point line.“I thought in the first half we really came out and played well on both ends. We really moved the ball, shared the ball, I thought we generated a lot of good shots,” said Thunder head coach Billy Donovan. “One of the things we’ve just got to get better at is coming out of the locker room as a group. We’re fortunate we had a little bit of a cushion.”“We just stayed focused on the game and on the game plan,” said Danilo Gallinari who finished the game with a team-high 21 points on 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. “It’s something that we need to learn from because we cannot allow ourselves to have these kind of breaks where we’re up by 20 and then all of sudden it’s a tied game.”With just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Thunder found themselves down two 88-86. A smooth euro step layup from Chris Paul tied the game at 88. A missed pullup from Glenn Robinson III on the other end of the floor gave the Thunder the opportunity to take the lead. Chris Paul attacked the right wing, drew a couple of help defenders before dropping the ball off perfectly behind his back to a wide-open Mike Muscala who drained the triple to put the Thunder ahead by three. The Thunder maintained a lead the remainder of the ball game.Chris Paul zoomed toward the paint off of a hand-off from fellow point-guard Dennis Schröder. Waiting at the free throw line was Hamidou Diallo with feet set ready for a pick and roll at the nail. With a full head of steam, Chris Paul attacked off of the ball screen and drew Diallo’s defender to help. Paul rifled the ball between the two defenders to Diallo who began to roll toward the rim in an empty lane. Without taking a dribble, Diallo elevated from the middle of the paint and sent home a poster-worthy, one hand slam over Marquese Chriss who was just a step too late to help.Pretty Gr8. On a pair of free throws in the third quarter, Danilo Gallinari scored the 8,888th point of his NBA career. His birthday is August 8th, 1988 (8/8/88) which is the reason he wears jersey number 8.“I didn’t know but it’s very cool,” said Gallinari. “Hopefully a lot more coming.”“I think we moved it really well, especially in the first half. I thought Bazley hit some big threes in the beginning of the game too. I think all of our guards did such a good job finding guys and moving the ball. It’s fun to play like that.”“We knew that they were not playing with the right intensity and we knew that we needed to bring it back in the third quarter. We did a good job in the first two quarters and so it was all about the intensity of the game.”The Thunder will quickly turnaround to face the Bucks on Sunday in their second back-to-back of the season. Tip-off is set in Chesapeake Energy Arena for 6 p.m. CT.