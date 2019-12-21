Game Recap: Thunder 126, Suns 108

A hot start from the Thunder’s offense escalated throughout the 48 minutes of the contest. Behind the smooth finishes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the team’s late game defensive energy, the Thunder walked away unscathed from the Suns’ offensive attack.

Game Flow

Taking a lesson from its past two games at home, the Thunder got out to a rousing start offensively. Spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who began the game shooting 3-4 from the field and notching eight points in the first five minutes of the game. Dennis Schröder and Nerlens Noel jumped into the lineup after an 8-0 run from the Thunder and brought some extra energy with them making an immediate and noticeable impact on the floor. Active hands from Noel on defense forced one of the Suns 11 first half turnovers en route to a slicing Schröder layup. The very next play resulted in a connection between the duo on an alley-oop. This offensive momentum allowed the Thunder to maintain a reasonable cushion over Phoenix.

Dennis & Nerlens at it again. pic.twitter.com/KMSNSr2G2M — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 21, 2019

The Suns threw their fair share of punches reeling in the Thunder lead to one point multiple times courtesy of backdoor cuts resulting in open looks at the rim. However, they were unable to surpass the Thunder thanks to high-energy defense featuring lighting quick hands causing deflections and reeling in 16 points off of 11 Phoenix turnovers in the first two quarters.



Going into the intermission, the Thunder held a solid 57-50 lead behind 15 first half points from Gilgeous-Alexander and 11 points from Schröder and Danilo Gallinari.



In an attempt to rally some much-needed propulsion, Dario Saric knocked down a jumper off a pass form Ricky Rubio in the opening play of the quarter. From there, Devin Booker rattled off seven points of his own. Rubio followed suit and added 12 but the Thunder weathered the storm, rather, they thrived in the storm. For every Rubio jumper, Chris Paul answered with a mid-range jumper of his own. The flood gates were open for both teams offensively. What ensued was a 41-point quarter for the Suns and a 44-point performance from the Thunder.



The fourth quarter began in the same fashion as the first did- with Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder guard erupted for 10 points in the fourth on the way to a career high 32 points by streaking through the lane and finishing strong at the rim with his classic Shai Scoop.

“A lot of shots just went in tonight, honestly,” noted Gilgeous-Alexander. “I get those shots a lot of nights, they went in more often tonight, but that’s just a testament to the work I put in everyday, I’m going to trust it, and it worked out for me tonight.”



Gallinari notched his third straight game with over 20 points (24) including a pair of uncharacteristic dunks off drives to the rim. Schröder added 24 off the bench as well marking his 11th consecutive game with 17 or more points off the bench.



“We definitely started a lot better the first two quarters tonight than we did the last two games which was encouraging,” said Thunder head coach Billy Donovan. “I thought a lot of guys contributed and we did a very good job tonight.”

Decisive Moments

The third stanza defined the state of the rest of the game. Until then, the Suns were able to hang on keeping the Thunder’s lead managing single digit deficits most of the night. In the third quarter, the Suns found its stride behind 12 points from Rubio who was perfect from the field (4-4) and the 3-point line (2-2) while cashing in 4 assists helping his squad to a 41-point quarter. However, the Thunder’s offensive punch in the third quarter was even bigger. Two threes from Gallinari, a 3-4 performance from the field from Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul resulted in an astonishing stat line for OKC in the third frame: 76 percent from the field, 71 percent (5-7) from behind the arc and 100 percent (7-7) from the foul line.



“We just tried to pick up the pace and we got some shots to start falling and we’re at our best when we’re getting stops and we’re out in transition,” said Paul.



“We had a lot of players playing [and] making baskets,” said Gallinari. “When everybody is hot like that, it’s tough to play defense.”

Play of the Game

Darius Bazley assessed his defender in the right corner. Realizing he didn’t have a shot, the rookie tested out a jab step to the middle. After Ty Jerome didn’t react, Bazley took one hard dribble to the middle, forcing Jerome to take a step off the baseline, and spun quickly back in the other direction leaving Jerome on his back and the rim up ahead. Standing in his way was Mikal Bridges who took a step up to try to stop Bazley. The rookie smoothly euro stepped the forward and elevated with his body still facing the Thunder bench on the other sideline. With his right hand, Bazley threw the ball home while his teammates erupted on the bench.

Stat of the Night

4

Nerlens Noel, noted athletic center for the Thunder was on the receiving end of four alley-oop passes from point guards, Paul and Schröder. This marks the second consecutive game where Noel has thrown down four alley-oops from his teammates.



His ability to roll quickly out of the pick and rolls forces point guard defenders to choose whether they want to stay and help their big men or recover quickly to their own man. Because Schröder and Paul thrive in the midrange, the defenders often choose the latter, leaving Noel in a perfect space for a lob over the rim.



“I told [Noel], we talked earlier in the season, “screen and I’ll get it to you,” said Paul. “The pace that he comes at, he hits the bottom and you’ve got to make a decision, you’re going to give me or Dennis the mid-range or give him the lob and Nerlens just does everything that our team needs on a nightly basis.”

That's not a replay folks.

Back to back possessions.pic.twitter.com/uNWFJHsyxP — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 21, 2019

Quotes of the Night

“We were better. We were more aggressive. Going into the game, our intensity level was higher, so we were able to sustain that for most of the game.” –Danilo Gallinari



“We’re getting more comfortable with one another; we’re understanding each other’s strengths. The communication has been very good, I think the understanding of each guy’s abilities is better and they’re trying to play in a way that they’re trying to make the game easy for one another.” – Coach Donovan

Looking Ahead

Continuing in the same cadence as the previous three games, the Thunder will have a day of practice before taking on the Clippers in the penultimate matchup of its five-game home stretch. Only then will the Thunder be granted more than a day without a game for the first time since December 14th. The Thunder’s final game of its homestand is slated for Thursday against Memphis.