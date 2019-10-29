Game Recap: Thunder 112, Rockets 116

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Thunder faced off against former longtime Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets. Before and after the game, Westbrook hugged and chatted with Thunder teammates and staffers and even came back into the OKC locker room postgame to spend some extra time with Steven Adams and Andre Roberson.

As the first quarter moved along and the Thunder’s reserves checked into the game, suddenly Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club was taking charge. Three-pointers from Dennis Schröder and Darius Bazley, a putback layup by Hamidou Diallo and two Shai Gilgeous-Alexander free throws were backed up by the Thunder forcing three consecutive missed three-pointers by the Rockets. The Thunder was getting into it’s offense quickly, moving the ball and finding open shooters through the pass and sharp dribble drives. What began as a 10-0 run turned into a 17-2 spurt to end the first quarter and give the Thunder a commanding lead.Houston bounced back in the second quarter and cut OKC’s lead to just 51-48 with over three minutes to go in the half, but the Thunder entered halftime with a double-digit edge. Immediately to start the third quarter, the Thunder’s offense sputtered, getting stuck in isolations against Houston’s switching defense. The Rockets took advantage, particularly at the free throw line, where it made 28 of 33 attempts, including 21-of-22 by James Harden alone.“We didn’t really run offense with the same kind of pace as we did in the first half. I didn’t think we rebounded the ball like we did in the first half,” Donovan said.“We were just trying to exploit the switches a bit too much, so that kind of slowed us down and the next thing you know we start pausing instead of this flowing action that you saw in the first half,” explained center Steven Adams, who didn’t finish the game with a leg bruise.Houston surged ahead with a 10-0 run and benefitted from two four-point possessions and a pair of Thunder shot clock violations in the quarter. The Thunder’s defense roared back to start the fourth quarter however, stalling Houston’s flow enough to get back into the game. With a 7-0 spurt to begin the final frame the Thunder cut Houston’s lead to 91-87 but remained a possession or more behind the rest of the way.“I give our guys credit,” said Donovan. “We found a way to get back in the game and gave ourselves a chance.”The Thunder’s Chris Paul made a fadeaway jump shot with 1:23 remaining to cut Houston’s lead to 108-105, giving the Thunder the chance to make a comeback down the stretch. On Houston’s next possession, Harden missed a three-pointer but Westbrook swooped in to snare the long rebound, then drove downhill and flung a pass to PJ Tucker in the corner, who hit one of 10 made three-pointers by Houston in 44 attempts (22.7 percent) in the game.With just over three minutes to go in the third quarter, as the Thunder fought off Houston’s barrage, rookie Darius Bazley saw the clock winding down. He looked middle and saw a crowd, so instead spun baseline and tried to make a play. A helpside defender approached and Bazley used his 6-foot-9 vantage point to find his 6-foot-11 center, Nerlens Noel. The pass sliced through the Rockets defenders and Noel immediately flipped in a lefty push shot that slipped right into the net.Points scored by the Thunder’s bench in the game, the third time since the beginning of last season that OKC has scored 50 or more points off the bench in a game.Dennis Schröder led the Thunder in scoring with 22 points, the second-straight game the German lightning bolt has been the high scorer and the 42nd time in OKC history a bench player has topped the scoring column.“I love Dennis. I always hated playing against Dennis because Dennis is one of the few guards in our league who still picks up full court. That’s a pest,” Paul said of his fellow point guard. “I can get by guys, but Dennis is a whole other speed, so it’s having that dimension. We’ll keep getting used to playing with one another.”Noel added 15 points off the bench, his first double-digit outing since Feb. 14, 2019 at New Orleans.“(Westbrook) has obviously done an enormous amount for the organization, for the state and the city. I really enjoy being around him. I always respected how hard he competed and played.” – Head Coach“You just got to be locked in for 48 minutes, so that was our mistake, but I think we’re heading in the right direction. With the team, we’re doing a great job of just moving it, playing as a unit and defending as a team. That’s what we care about.” – point guardComing off of a back-to-back set of games against two recent Western Conference powerhouses, the Thunder will have a much-deserved day off on Tuesday before hosting a Northwest Division rival, and nemesis from last year’s playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers.