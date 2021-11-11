The Big Picture

The Thunder escaped the Big Easy with its third consecutive win following an emotional game of runs against the Pelicans. What was a close game throughout the first half quickly opened up in favor of the Thunder who built a commanding 21-point lead in the fourth frame. It took a poised and resilient effort from OKC to hold off the Pelicans who threw a massive punch in the final minutes.

We’ll grab beignets on the way back to OKC pic.twitter.com/NueXG7m7lw — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 11, 2021

Moments from the 48

Surviving the Fourth Quarter Surge

The Thunder led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter following a massive run to take a commanding lead. However, the Pelicans refused to go down without a fight in the final frame as they closed the gap to just five points with one minute left in the ball game. It was an 11-0 run that gave the Pelicans life down the stretch with Nickeil Alexander-Walker leading the way as he cashed in 19 fourth quarter points on the way to a game high 33.



The Thunder dug in its heels and came away with timely stops to finally quell New Orleans’ momentum. It was a breakaway dunk in transition by Lu Dort that put the Thunder ahead eight points with 16 seconds left that sealed OKC’s victory.



“It was obviously a little ugly, but we stuck with it,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “We’ve got to learn the lessons of 48 minutes when you're holding the lead that you’ve got to stay aggressive but also with intelligence, so there's lessons in the game.”

A Breakout Third Quarter

The Thunder went into the locker room with an eight-point lead and by the first timeout of the fourth quarter, the lead had blossomed to 21 points. Multiple factors played into the Thunder’s wide margin, and it began with the effort from the Thunder’s starting five out of halftime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hadn’t found his stride offensively, strung together 10 points in the frame as the starters played the entire quarter building up a 14-point lead heading into the fourth.



“We just tried to play the right way on both ends of the floor,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “Tried to play downhill, get to the paint, kick outs, drive the close outs, make extra passes. Then defensively we tried to apply pressure, be in the paint, close out the shooters just do everything that we could in our capability to get a lead.”

To start the fourth quarter, it was the second unit who provided the boost offensively. After a challenge from Daigneault at halftime, the Thunder’s second unit responded with a fourth quarter spark that led to OKC’s biggest lead of the night. Once again, OKC’s big man Mike Muscala led the second unit in scoring with 12 points going a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. Thunder rookie Tre Mann played 14 minutes for the Thunder after returning from his stint with the OKC Blue and chipped in six points on 3-of-7 shooting.



“We need everybody,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We need everyone to contribute in order for us to get a win. And you guys have seen that multiple nights in a row now. Guys are ready. Guys are coming in and playing big minutes and helping us get W’s across the board.”

Lu’s Season High

While the Thunder’s offense got out to a solid offensive start in the first frame, and it was Lu Dort who led the way from the very outset. The third-year guard logged 10 points in the opening frame going 4-of-5 from the field. By the end of the night, Dort led the Thunder with a season high 27 points which also included a season high nine made free throws.



“Happy for him. I'm not surprised though,” said Daigneault. “For a young player, he's got a body of work now. And we've seen him have ups and downs and he's a resilient guy. He just keeps competing. We knew he'd break through at some point.”

"We just had to be tough and hit them first."



Lu Dort catches up with Nick Gallo after the win over New Orleans!@okcthunder | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/qt7W85TOwL — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) November 11, 2021

Strong Defensive Performance

The Thunder’s stingy defense mixed up its coverages throughout the night and held the Pelicans to just 35-percent shooting from the field and a mere 25 percent from behind the arc. In the paint specifically, the Thunder contained New Orleans big man Jonas Valanciunas who opened the game with 16 points in the first quarter but was held to just nine points for the rest of the contest.



“I think we executed well. We stuck to what we drew up and watched over film and I think we executed that,” said Thunder rookie Josh Giddey. “They're a high scoring team. They crash the glass really hard and at halftime we addressed that to limit their second chance points. I think in that second half, we cleaned some of those areas up and that's what was when the game.”

The Last Word

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the team’s improvement…

“We're getting better every night. And I personally can feel it. Guys are getting more comfortable playing together and I knew that with the group of guys we had, that would come. But obviously it's fun. It's a grind. It's what you go through and what we all work our whole life to do is play basketball at this level, to try to get better together every day and I'm just happy to be a part of it.”

What’s Next

The Thunder will return from its quick trip in the Big Easy and enjoy a four-game home stand inside Paycom Center. The week at home kicks off with a tilt against the Sacramento Kings where the Thunder will debut its 2021-22 City Edition Uniform and matching alternate court for its very first City Night of the season.