Game Recap: Thunder 109, Pelicans 104

What started off as a superb two-way performance from the Thunder in the first half began to dwindle early in the second. It took all 10 players who stepped onto the court for the Thunder to rally past a powerful punch from the Pelicans in the third quarter.

Game Flow

Decisive Moments

Play of the Game

Stat of the Night

58

Quotes of the Night

Looking Ahead

The Thunder dictated the tempo early on. Six straight points from Steven Adams to open up the game set the tone for the highly efficient quarter that the Thunder would have against the Pelicans. Shooting 58.3 percent from the field set the Thunder ahead with a 34-26 lead at the end of the first 12 minutes of play despite 12 points from Brandon Ingram.It was more of the same for the Thunder in the second quarter, this time behind the stellar off-the-bench performance of Abdel Nader who dropped 11 points in the first seven minutes of the quarter. However, the high-octane Pelicans offense didn’t stay silent for long.New Orleans got out in transition and formulated opportunities behind the line where J.J. Redick and Jrue Holiday took advantage with a pair of triples each. Ten points from Holiday and eight from Redick put the pressure on the Thunder bringing the lead down to seven. Two back to back 3-pointers from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul sent the Thunder into the locker room with a comfortable nine-point lead.A few untimely fouls and turnovers to start the half for the Thunder propelled the Pelicans to a 9-0 run lifting them to their first lead of the night 70-69 with 7 minutes left in the third. Suddenly, after leading for 24 minutes of the game, the Thunder again found themselves operating at a deficit in the third quarter. Ten points from Brandon Ingram coupled with six Thunder turnovers led the Pelicans to outscore OKC 31-17 in the third frame.“We started off pretty well in terms of the shots that we generated but as the quarter started to wear on I just thought we got slow, I thought we got methodical, I thought we got really easy to guard and we’ve got to keep churning the pot there and playing with good pace and tempo and flow,” said Thunder head coach Billy Donovan. “I thought we got a little bit stagnant there in that third quarter.”Down five points going into the fourth, the Thunder found its spark of energy and his name was Dennis Schröder. The German lightning bolt scored 12 points in the last 12 minutes and created seven points off of his assists. His offensive energy gave the Thunder much needed momentum to generate great looks in crunch time and hold off an elite Pelicans offense.“The guys that came in off the bench brought a lot of energy, kind of got the momentum back and then we did a fairly good job closing the game,” said Donovan.The Thunder held a delicate three-point lead with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game. With possession of the ball, the Thunder had the opportunity to put the game ahead two possessions with a bucket. Schröder attacked the left side of the floor and dropped the ball off to Adams who was waiting in the middle of the paint. Guarded by Jahlil Okafor, Adams pump faked the ball to the middle, took a dribble to the right, pump faked on the right side and in a blink extended with his left hand right at the front of the rim for a one hand slam.“Just aggressive,” said Schröder. “Tried to go to the basket and they overcommitted, saw Steven wide open and he finished it with the left.”With 15 seconds remaining on the clock, the Pelicans were forced to call a timeout. Two missed 3-pointers by J.J. Redick on the other end of the floor put the game in the freezer and the Thunder walked away with a 109-104 victory.“For him to do that, I think it ignites our team because he’s one of those guys, he just plays the right way doesn’t usually show a lot of emotion so that was big,” said Chris Paul.Two of Steven Adams’ 10 first quarter points came off of a highlight worthy assist from Danilo Gallinari. Out of a pick and roll at the high post, Gallinari attracted two Pelicans defenders leaving Adams alone in the middle of the paint. The only thing standing in the way between Gallinari and the wid- open center was a miniscule window of opportunity. No problem for the creative veteran from Italy. Gallinari effortlessly dropped the ball between his legs in perfect timing with Adams for an uncontested dunk, all without skipping a beat.It was the energy and aggressiveness of the Thunder bench that played a key role in the Thunder’s ability to come back down the stretch. Schröder and Nader combined for 44 of the bench’s 58 points. Every player that played for the Thunder tonight scored.“I think we’re just starting to figure it out playing with each other,” said Nader. “Everybody’s playing very unselfishly moving the ball, playing in get actions and I think it’s paying off for us.”“I thought it was a really, really good team win because a lot of guys stepped up and contributed,” said Donovan. “Top to bottom, everyone that was out there really contributed in a big way.”“The biggest thing about it is that we never gave up. We closed out the game on defense. I think once we continue to figure out that our defense will win more games for us than our offense, we’ll be fine.”“I mean NBA, we say that. Everybody, every team making runs. It’s just the way you respond, and I think we responded very well, stayed together, did everything on both ends together and we’re glad we won the game.”The Thunder will get one day off before taking on the Pelicans again. This time, the action will go down in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday.