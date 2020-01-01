Game Recap: Thunder 106, Mavericks 101

The Thunder rang in the New Year with its seventh win in eight games and snagged the best December winning percentage in the Western Conference on the way. It took disciplined defense, timely shots and a dazzling fourth quarter performance from Chris Paul to edge out a win over Dallas and Dončić.

Game Flow

The Thunder won the war, but Dallas won the first quarter battle behind 17 points from Luka Dončić. The second-year guard went 5-8 from the field, 2-4 from the 3-point line and 5-6 from the free throw line in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Thunder struggled offensively going 33 percent from the field and zero percent from the 3-point line.



The Thunder missed all of its three-point attempts in the first quarter but started off the second with a bang from Dennis Schröder. The Thunder sixth man came into the game and put the Thunder’s first two threes through the rim on the way to a 12-point quarter. After starting the second frame down by 12 points, the Thunder alternated scoring runs with the Mavs while holding Dončić to only five points and 2-7 from the field. The Thunder looked to exploit the Mavs on the offensive side of the ball by instituting its lightning-quick point guard lineup to exploit the speed advantage from the perimeter. By the half, the Thunder rallied to bring the score to 50-51 and both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Schröder notched double figures.

Dennis Schröder

14 points in first half.

After shooting only 11 percent from behind the arc in the first half (2-17), the lid lifted off the rim for the Thunder in the third quarter. Chris Paul made the Thunder’s first bucket of the half to take the lead for the first time since 1-0, and for three straight minutes, the two teams traded baskets tying the score five times. It wasn’t until Danilo Gallinari made three 3-pointers that OKC built itself a six-point lead.



“Gallo is the coolest, best teammate you’ll ever have,” said Paul. “It’s a confidence that he plays with and when he started making shots it’s like ‘uh-oh here we go’.”



Dallas didn’t go away that easy. The squad switched to a zone to close out the third and temporarily stalled the Thunder offense. This allowed Dallas to catch some fire of its own behind timely 3-pointers from Justin Jackson and Seth Curry. Ultimately, the Mavs clasped onto a one-point advantage going into the final stanza.



The Thunder found itself down by seven two times in the fourth quarter. The first instance occurred with 10 minutes remaining in the game. A series of stops and free throws on the other end closed the margin rather quickly.



However, in the second instance, the Thunder only had three minutes to turn the ship around. That’s when Chris Paul turned on the notorious clutch-time thrusters. The veteran point guard ignited for 13 points in the final frame after only tallying four in the first three quarters combined.

A jab-step 3-ball in the corner from Paul brought the Thunder to within one possession with two minutes remaining. One minute later, the point guard sank a smooth floater in the lane to keep the Thunder afloat after a Dončić floater in the previous possession. Finally, trailing by only one point with 50 seconds remaining, the Thunder snagged the rebound off a missed three from Dallas and with an effortless rhythm off a Steven Adams ball screen, Paul knocked down a 17-foot jumper to take the lead with 40 seconds remaining.



“I would say that (Paul’s) mind is like a computer, keeping notes of what is going on, how they are guarding, what they are doing in certain situations,” said Donovan. “He’s always taking inventory of the game. So when he puts his fingerprints on the game, he has a lot of information that he’s drawing upon to be able to make those decisions.”

Decisive Moments

The Thunder held a 102-101 lead with 40 seconds remaining after Paul’s jumper. The ball was now in Dončić’s hands. After a ball screen, Gallinari was now switched onto the Dallas guard who looked to take advantage and crossed to go middle. Gallinari stayed in front, moved his feet and remained clean. Struggling to find daylight Dončić eased off the gas for one second, all the time the Italian needed to swipe at the ball and poke it free. Steven Adams recovered the loose ball and handed it off to Schröder who was instantly fouled with 19 seconds remaining sending him to the foul line for a couple of bonus shots.



“It was a good defensive play. I was just trying to play defense,” said Gallinari. “On the scouting report he likes to go left better than right, so I knew he was starting to get back to his left hand and it was a good play.”



Schröder sank both free throws giving the Thunder a three-point edge. With no timeouts remaining, Dallas was forced to advance the ball quickly down the floor. Dallas swung the ball finding Maxi Kleber with an ounce of daylight. The shot bounced off the rim, but Dallas came up with the long offensive rebound. Suddenly, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year had the ball at the top of the key with no one near to contest. Dončić released and the ball ricochet of the iron and safely into the hands of the Thunder with two seconds on the clock.

Danilo Gallinari meets with reporters following his 20-point performance tonight!



Play of the Game

Down by two points with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, The Thunder had an opportunity to tie the game. Chris Paul accelerated downhill toward the middle of the paint, beat his man and forced the big man in the paint to commit. Paul’s defender, then had to help the helper which meant covering down on the 7-footer, Steven Adams who had the overwhelming size advantage in the paint. Without hesitation, Paul whipped the ball inside to his center who spun, elevated and jammed it home to tie the ball game.



“Chris is great at managing the game. That is one of his gifts,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “He knows everything that is going on. He showcased it tonight. I think in the first three quarters he was feeling them out until the fourth quarter.”

Stat of the Night

101

Dallas has the best offensive rating in the league and averages a third-best 116 points per game. The Thunder defense remained tough after giving up 32 points in the first quarter and forced Dallas to take tough, contested shots for the remaining three quarters.



“The really good teams in our league, the last four, five minutes is when you really lock down and tighten up. That’s what we did,” said Chris Paul. “We’ve got to figure out how to put a whole game together, but I’m happy with what we’ve been doing.”

Quotes of the Night

“They keep fighting and battling, and it’s great to see. Regardless of what’s going on in the game, they really, really compete and play hard and try to stay together, try to play together, and try to lift each other up. And I think they really have done an incredible job as it relates to all that stuff.” –Coach Donovan



“You cannot expect the game to go your way every time, so we got players, and the chemistry of the players that we got, we go get the game every time. You can’t just be a spectator and hope the game goes your way. You got to go get it.” –Danilo Gallinari

Looking Ahead

It was one game at home for the Thunder before taking to the road for a four-game road stand. Beginning on Thursday in San Antonio before facing Cleveland on Saturday for the first time this season.