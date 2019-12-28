Game Recap: Thunder 104, Hornets 102 (OT)

The Thunder led by as many as 16, but the Hornets refused to go down without a fight. Each time the Thunder amassed what seemed like a comfortable buffer, the Hornets rallied with a run of its own. This set the stage for a 53-minute battle that was ultimately decided in the final minute.

Game Flow

Despite being held scoreless in the first five minutes (0-8 FG), the Thunder responded by going on a 21-8 run for the remainder of the opening quarter. The spurt was ignited by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who notched the Thunder’s first four points of the game.



What followed was the first career 3-pointer for Luguentz Dort and a stellar off-the-bench performance from the Thunder reserves. It was the Hornets who then went on a scoring drought of its own. By the end of the quarter, the Thunder held the Hornets to its lowest scoring quarter of the season with only 18 points.



The Thunder bench bolstered the team’s lead in the first half headlined by none other than Dennis Schröder. By the five-minute mark of the second quarter, the OKC bench outscored Charlotte’s entire team 28-26 and all five Thunder reserves who stepped on the floor had scored.





Dennis heating up Pull up bucket, part of a 15-2 run by the Thunder. #DennisSchröder | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/EHMqijYBjF — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 28, 2019

It wasn’t just high-level offense for the Thunder in the first half, OKC’s defense held the Hornets to an uncharacteristic 1-20 from behind the arc. Paired with four steals and a couple of blocks, the Thunder went into the half with a comfortable 53-43 lead.



However, a hungry Hornets squad responded out of the gates with a 13-4 run shrinking it’s 16-point lead to two with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Thunder recoiled with a trio of consecutive mid-range jumpers form Schröder to resuscitate its lead. Going into the fourth quarter, the Thunder led 72-65 and Schröder reached 21 points for his 14th straight game with over 15 points marking the longest active streak for any NBA reserve this season.



The fourth quarter was a game of runs. After reeling in their deficit to a manageable margin, the Hornets threw their biggest punch of the night ignited by Devonte’ Graham ignited for eight points including back-to-back triples to boost the Hornets to its first lead since 5:12 in the first quarter. Once, again the Thunder answered, this time with an aggressive performance from Gilgeous-Alexander who notched 10 points in the fourth quarter.



Even more impressive for the second-year standout was his defense. With two minutes remaining, Gilgeous-Alexander snatched two consecutive steals followed by a couple possessions of strong post defense to lift his team to a four-point lead.



“Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander’s) defense in the post was really critical because they had a lead at that point and time and those couple steals got us back in control and we got some momentum,” said Thunder head coach Billy Donvan.





Head coach Billy Donovan talks about the overtime thriller against the Hornets.#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/jGJKEKoLIU — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) December 28, 2019

“Who knew Shai knew how to play post defense like that,” Paul joked postgame. “They were huge plays, huge plays.”



The Hornets mustered yet another swing in its favor tying the game 94 with 1.9 seconds remaining. Chris Paul’s chance to win at the buzzer rattled off the rim as time expired sending both teams into overtime.



In an unprecedented situation, the Thunder began overtime with a one-point advantage after a technical foul was called on Terry Rozier after the horn sounded. The Thunder balanced a steady lead throughout the final five minutes. It wasn’t until 13 seconds remained on the clock that the Hornets threatened to take the lead.





Decisive Moments

The Thunder held tight to a four-point lead with 18 seconds remaining in overtime. With time winding down, Graham launched a deep triple that brought the game to 102-103 with only 13 seconds remaining. Forced to foul, the Hornets sent SGA to the free throw line where he sank one of two leaving the door open for the Hornets on the other end to either tie or take the lead. P.J. Washington attacked the rim with Gilgeous-Alexander standing in his path.



Washington elevated for the shot and drew the foul on SGA with 1.9 seconds on the clock. The Thunder caught a bit of fortune as Washington missed the first attempt and eliminated any option for the Hornets outside of a miracle to win the game, which they were not granted. After Friday’s victory, the Thunder are now 3-0 in overtime games this season.



“We missed some free throws so I felt both teams really battled and fought to try to find a way to win but we just happened to have a little bit of a lead going into that stretch where we were fortunate they didn’t make that last shot having that two-point lead,” said Thunder head coach Billy Donovan.



“Just stops and a little bit of luck at the end when P.J. (Washington) missed a free throw,” said Gilgeous-Alexander on what it took to withstand the Hornets runs down the stretch. “Just getting stops. That’s what we need to hang our hat on and I think that’s what we do when we’re at our best.”





Play of the Game

Deonte Burton showed off his athleticism in the second quarter of the contest. Receiving the ball in the right corner, Burton ripped baseline getting past his defender and in good view of the rim. A help side defender slid in his way, but Burton elevated anyway bringing the ball up and under the rim, navigating outstretched arms with masterful hangtime. With touch, he banked the ball of the square and into the basket forcing the Hornets to call a timeout to recalibrate.





Stat of the Night

47

The Thunder bench outscored the Hornets’ bench 47-26. Once again, it was sixth-man Dennis Schröder leading the charge for the reserves notching 24 points in the game and shooting 10-17 from the field. Outside of the fact that each reserve scored for the Thunder, the defensive effort from the bench also played a major role in the Thunder’s success. Three steals from Nerlens Noel, a block from Abdel Nader and another suffocating defensive effort from Dort all contributed to the Thunder’s ability to outlast the Hornets.





“We’ve got one of the best benches in the league,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “We’re not ourselves without them. They provided a punch and a lot of teams come in with their bench and they’re weaker than their starting five but that’s not the case for us so it gives us a little boost.”





Quotes of the Night

“We just kept fighting. It was a total team effort, it’s fun. Obviously, we won so that helps but its literally just fun to see how we keep growing.” – Chris Paul





“It always feels good to win but going into the game we knew the (Hornets) were going to fight hard, they always do and they’re always resilient no matter how the game is going.” – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Looking Ahead

Up next, the Thunder head north to face Toronto on Sunday. Before then, the team will have a day to rest before taking on the Raptors in Scotia Bank Arena in search of its sixth win in seven games.