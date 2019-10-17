THUNDER FALLS TO GRIZZLIES IN PRESEASON WRAP
By Paris Lawson | Digital Content Reporter | mailbag@okcthunder.com
Coming into the game with four minutes left in the first quarter, Thunder two-way guard, Devon Hall stepped on to the floor and high-fived Abdel Nader as he subbed in for his first of 23 minutes he would play in the Thunder’s final preseason game against the Grizzlies. By the end of the fourth quarter, Hall led all Thunder scorers with a solid 19 points shooting 3-6 from the three-point line and 6-9 from the field.
“It’s just a matter of being ready coming off the bench,” said Hall. “When you’ve got opportunities, you gotta make the most of them so it’s just coming off the bench being ready and being aggressive.”
"I’ve always really liked Devon as a player just because, he’s got a really, really high basketball IQ, he’s got a really good feel, he really knows how to play."
Hall was one of nine Thunder players who saw action on the floor in the first quarter of the game. Coach Donovan took full advantage of his deep roster utilizing 12 players during the evening playing. Using multiple players in such a way allows the coaching staff the opportunity to use different player combinations in whatever situation a scout may provide. With different teams comes different challenges.
The first half of the game was back and forth with a strong shooting performance by the Thunder who shot 42.1 from three after the 2nd quarter. Also playing a big role was the offensive performance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Catching the ball near the half-court line, backpedaling to get open, Gilgeous-Alexander put the ball on the floor and ignited past a screen from Mike Muscala toward the paint. A help defender proved no match for a Gilgeous-Alexander hesitation move as he gained just enough of a step to scoop the ball with one hand and place it perfectly on the backboard while taking on contact and tumbling to the ground. And one.
What started strong in the first half for the Thunder began to dwindle in the second as the Grizzlies outscored OKC 46-28 in the third quarter led by Dillon Brooks who caught fire for Memphis with 23 points in the third quarter alone.
“I thought they came out as the aggressor and they had an energy to them and we never really had that kind of energy. We’re going to obviously need to play like that,” said Donovan.
Without the burden of records, there is always something to be gained from preseason matchups. After four exhibition games, cohesiveness and camaraderie have begun to take shape and identities on both ends of the floor have been established.
“I’m feeling good about it,” said center Mike Muscala when talking about his team’s cohesiveness. “We practice hard and coach does a good job of keeping us locked in in practice. Tonight didn’t go our way but I thought in the fourth quarter the guys that came in still fought hard to the end and I think on that note, that’s a good way to go into the regular season.
Season Opener: 1 week from today.
