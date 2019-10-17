THUNDER FALLS TO GRIZZLIES IN PRESEASON WRAP

Hall was one of nine Thunder players who saw action on the floor in the first quarter of the game. Coach Donovan took full advantage of his deep roster utilizing 12 players during the evening playing. Using multiple players in such a way allows the coaching staff the opportunity to use different player combinations in whatever situation a scout may provide. With different teams comes different challenges.



The first half of the game was back and forth with a strong shooting performance by the Thunder who shot 42.1 from three after the 2nd quarter. Also playing a big role was the offensive performance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.





Catching the ball near the half-court line, backpedaling to get open, Gilgeous-Alexander put the ball on the floor and ignited past a screen from Mike Muscala toward the paint. A help defender proved no match for a Gilgeous-Alexander hesitation move as he gained just enough of a step to scoop the ball with one hand and place it perfectly on the backboard while taking on contact and tumbling to the ground. And one.