KEEPING OFF THE KIWIS

The traditional three-point game wasn’t coming easy for either squad. At the end of the first half, the Thunder was shooting a 21.4 percent clip from three and yet found themselves ahead 62-35. This came as a result of a focused response on the defensive end. After Tuesday’s game against Dallas where the Thunder allowed 50 three-point attempts, head coach, Billy Donovan wanted to see his team ramp things up on the defensive end. The Thunder responded by holding the Breakers to eight three pointers on 27 attempts on the evening.



“I thought the defensive effort was good. Coach emphasized things before the game and during halftime and I think we went out and we executed what he asked us to do. So, I was very excited with our defensive effort,” said Bazley who appeared in the starting lineup.



The defensive intensity continued all the way down the bench which propelled to offensive opportunities at the rim. By the end of the first half, all 10 players who played had scored. Helping to stretch the Thunder lead even further players like Mike Muscala, Adbel Nader, Deonte Burton and Justin Patton all saw significant minutes. Head coach, Billy Donovan noted that the production from the bench played a significant role in the Thunder’s ability to pull ahead.



“I thought we got off to a little bit of a slow start and I thought when we got to the bench, the bench came in and really gave us some energy and kind of opened things up for us,” said Donovan.



Leading the production off the bench was Hamidou Diallo who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Mike Muscala also had an efficient showing with 10 points in 12 minutes and cashing in two three pointers. From the starting squad, the Thunder saw another strong performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steven Adams who finished the game with 18 and 19 points respectively.