Thunder Never Gained Traction in Home Loss - OKC 88, GSW 110

The Thunder just never had it. Headlong drives to the paint resulted in challenged missed shots. Three-pointers, even wide open ones, glanced astray time and again. The engines revved up on multiple occasions only to stall out each time.

In a 110-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the Thunder got blitzed early on and never really threatened all night.

Right out of the gates, the Thunder’s defense was a step slow, perhaps dragging a bit from a stretch of 3 games in 4 nights immediately following a 4-game Western Conference road swing. Regardless of the reason, the Thunder were late on some rotations, got caught on backdoor cuts and got lit up for 40 first quarter points by the Warriors, who hit 7-of-11 three-pointers, including two each by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in the opening period. After hitting 4 of its first 6 threes, Golden State went up 26-12 and rode out a dominant first quarter to a 13-point lead.

The Thunder traded threes during a stretch when the two teams combined to make three-pointers on six straight possessions but getting into a three-point shooting contest with some of the NBA’s best shooters of all time was not a recipe for success.

After the first quarter, however, the Thunder’s defense settled in and made things just a bit more difficult on the defending champions. Over the second and third quarters the Thunder forced Golden State into 10 turnovers and just 40.5 percent shooting, including 5-for-16 from behind the arc. Using a quick 8-0 burst early in the second quarter the Thunder cut the Warriors’ lead down to 7, but after the Warriors ripped off 9 straight points off of three Thunder turnovers, it was never particularly close again.

“We did what we usually do, a little more physical, but we were playing behind all night,” Westbrook explained.

“We locked in after the first, just by that point they built a comfortable lead and we were playing catch up,” George echoed.

In the middle quarters, the Thunder itself shot just 34.8 percent, including 8-for-23 on three-pointers with 11 turnovers, shooting down any momentum its defense tried to create. All night long the Thunder attacked the paint and tried to score down low, even against a collapsing Warriors defense. In the end the Thunder shot just 17-of-46 (36.9 percent) in the paint. The midrange wasn’t much better, as the Thunder went 1-for-9 on non-paint two-point shots, with Russell Westbrook struggling with a 2-for-16 night that included his 16th technical foul of the season.

“That’s how the game goes sometimes. You gotta keep fighting and staying with it,” said Westbrook, who scored 7 points to go with 8 rebounds and 9 assists. “Stay with it, stick with it, keep instilling confidence in our teammates and play the right way.”

“We work on those shots. We practice those shots,” George added. “Some nights it’s just not there.”

Spray-out passes to the perimeter were the next best option, and compared to slogging in the paint, the Thunder did well, but by typical standards the 13-for-41 marksmanship from behind the line wasn’t enough to keep the Thunder in the game.

After the Warriors ran up its lead to 22 midway through the third quarter, the Thunder held Golden State scoreless for 3 straight minutes and to just 5 points over the final 5:12 of the period. Unfortunately, Donovan’s club was only able to cut the lead down to 15 and only won the quarter 25-23. Missed shots were the culprit, including a 1-for-6 stretch for the Thunder that it followed up by missing 3 out of 4 free throw attempts.

With the energy stalling out, the Thunder’s charges in the fourth quarter were stifled as well, with Golden State’s smallest advantage in the final frame standing at 14 points. It was a frustrating effort for the Thunder on offense, who scored 24 second chance points on 17 offensive rebounds, because there were plenty of missed shots available as loose balls. Getting 13 more field goal attempts wasn’t enough to overcome Golden State’s 47 percent shooting, including a 15-for-32 (42.9 percent) mark from behind the arc.

“We missed shots that we’ve been making all season. That’s it. That really was the game,” said George, who managed 29 points and 13 rebounds. “We had a good game plan. We knew the guys they had, some of them were going to make shots.”

The offensive issues, combined with a rough first quarter, were enough to block any chance of a Thunder home victory as the team fell to 42-28 on the year.