Thunder Stares Down Adversity, Steps Up Big - OKC 118, PHX 102

PHOENIX -- Russell Westbrook, playing without Paul George, Terrance Ferguson and Alex Abrines as backcourt mates, played his most productive offensive game of the season. One sequence showed the breadth of his skill, as he erased his defender from view with a devastating crossover, then assessed the big man closing over in help and dodged him too for a slippery lefty layup.

Dennis Schröder, who struggled shooting from the floor all night was absolutely devastating to the Phoenix Suns with 14 points in the fourth quarter, when the Thunder went on a 21-4 scoring barrage to start the period.

Abdel Nader, who missed all of training camp with an injury and had only played 53 total minutes all season, stepped up and put together a career-high 18 points in 33 minutes.

Every time adversity struck on Friday night the Thunder had an answer. That factor showed itself most clearly in the way the team reacted out of Head Coach Billy Donovan’s timeouts, with runs of 13-5, 9-5 and 11-3 in the first three quarters respectively.

Back in the win column. Final from Phoenix.

“For us, it’s the same thing. Everybody has a formula for how they want to play,” said Donovan. “We defended really well, we rebounded really well and we took good care of the basketball, and then we were able to score points.”

“It was just staying with it,” said Schröder. “We were locked in on the defensive end first. When we got the defensive rebound or the steal we were just running.”

In a contest filled with runs, the Thunder landed the biggest punch, a game-ending haymaker to start the fourth quarter to the tune of 21-4 behind some stifling defense and potent scoring by its point guard tandem. As the game went along the Thunder stopped turning the ball over and its defense at the point of attack and on the back side in pick and roll became more in sync, denying the dunks and open threes it allowed in the first half. In the fourth, the Thunder forced Phoenix into 6-for-19 shooting, including 1-of-7 from three along with 4 turnovers as it outscored the Suns 37-18.

“They were running this action where (Suns guard Devin) Booker was coming off to his right hand and kind of picking us apart the whole time on the pick and roll,” Nader explained. “Coach (Donovan) made an adjustment to just blitz it and make him get rid of the ball early. Weakside was there and we worked as a unit.”

“Our guys did a better job of pulling across,” Donovan added. “We had a little bit more activity at the rim. We met (Suns center Deandre) Ayton a little bit more at the rim. There wasn’t those walk-in layups. Our guys adjusted really well as the game went on.”

Starting together tonight while Paul George (quad contusion), Alex Abrines (stomach illness) and Terrance Ferguson (who played 7 minutes before leaving with a stomach illness) all were out, Westbrook and Schröder combined for 60 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists in a 118-102 victory over the Suns, finishing out a four-game season sweep of Phoenix and vaulting the Thunder to 22-12 on the season.

Westbrook was sensational, attacking relentlessly downhill for a season-high 40 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, on 17-for-29 shooting to make up for the massive absence of George in the lineup. He had every card at his disposal - crafty finishes in the lane, some mid- range jumpers and 3-of-7 three-pointers. The confidence brimmed off of Westbrook’s shoulders and he even had enough left over for his teammates.

“Nothing but blessed and thankful,” said Westbrook after the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma. “I give the man upstairs all the blessings. I just come out and use my God given talent to come out and compete.”

Brodie gets things started with a quick bucket. Russ: 6 points in 2 minutes.

“(Westbrook) was really efficient tonight in the absence of Paul,” said Donovan. “He was good at connecting our team, getting guys involved. Overall, he played really, really well.”

One such instance came in the first half, as an already warming Nader sized up a defender on the wing right in front of the Thunder bench. On Westbrook’s walk to the scorer’s table, he tossed in a few words of encouragement and Nader nailed a long jump shot.

“Russ is great man,” said Nader. “For a guy like me, not playing a lot of games this year and coming in and him (giving) you the confidence to be able to ball out like that, it shows how good of a leader he is.”

With the opposition on its heels a bit, Nader was able to attack closeouts off the dribble and score on a pair of and-one layups, throwing up a pair of bicep flexes as his teammates smiled. On the bench, Schröder squeezed Nader’s muscles and they shared a laugh, and after the game the German point guard doused the Thunder’s “next man up” with some water as he addressed the media.

“Abdul didn’t see the floor that much this year but he’s still working hard every practice. That’s the reason why I respect him,” said Schröder. “I’m glad and I’m so proud of him that he kept working and stayed ready. That’s all he can control and he took advantage of his chance today.”

Nader’s night epitomized what the Thunder is about: a true team and one where all members can be relied upon to be ready and perform. In an 82-game season, nights like this are vital to sustained success, and the culture created in Oklahoma City allowed for one to happen on the road in Phoenix tonight.

“(Nader) was the reason we won the game honestly. He came out competed, did his job very, very well,” said Westbrook. “It’s very, very thrilling for me to see a guy, a teammate who works hard every day come to play. I’m so happy for him and the things he was able to accomplish tonight.”

“I work every day for an opportunity like this. It feels great to get it, but it’s the NBA. We have another game in two days so I gotta be ready for the next one,” Nader said.

.@AbdelNader2 coming on strong. Dennis Schröder appreciates his flex. So do we!