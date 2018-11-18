George Dominates, Teammates Play Major Role in Road Win – OKC 110, PHX 100

PHOENIX -- Paul George was on his way back down to earth when he realized he needed to go right back up again. After contesting on a pump fake, George’s toes barely touched the floor before he was airborne, squarely in Devin Booker’s face with an arm outstretched to block the Phoenix Suns’ sharpshooter’s three-point attempt. The swat was astonishing, particularly because George immediately grabbed the ball afterwards and was wrapped up by Booker to prevent a fast break.

“I was right there,” said point guard Dennis Schröder. “That play was amazing.”

“Just good timing,” George shrugged. “I knew the shot clock was coming down and it was a little contested in that corner. It was a play that was going to have to be made and I timed it and guessed it right.”

George had already played 34 of his 40 total minutes at that point, but showed no signs of slowing down in the stretch run as he knocked down three free throws and buried a clutch catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the left wing with 1:43 to go to give the Thunder an 11-point lead for an eventual 110-110 victory.

“We love our group. We come out here and love being on this floor together,” said George after the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma. “The job is easy and fun when you love playing with these guys and love playing with your teammates. The game just comes natural.”

Both teams got hot shooting in the first three minutes of this one, as Thunder and Suns combined for 6-for-6 shooting right out of the gates. Midway through the first quarter, the Thunder’s defense settled in and started to turn the tide with a 9-1 burst to take a 7-point lead. There was still little pace or tempo for the remainder of the half, as fouls in the first quarter broke rhythm and a barrage of missed shots accomplished the same deadening of the ball in the second.

The missing flow provided an opening, and Phoenix got back into it with an 11-2 run that spanned the quarter break. Deandre Ayton, the Suns rookie center, started fronting Steven Adams in the post, denying the Thunder’s bread and butter from the first quarter when the Kiwi center scored 6 points in the opening minutes. The disruption of a major offense generation method resulted in another wave of turnovers, as the Thunder ended up with 12 in the first half, all within the first 18 minutes of action.

Despite giving up fast break points and points off turnovers in the first half, the Thunder’s dominant rebounding effort (plus-16) over the first 24 minutes helped Donovan’s club go into halftime with a 47-42 lead. Neither team’s shooting could help move the scoreboard much, until a third quarter flurry by the Thunder changed all that.

“We had to adjust,” said Schröder. “They’re watching film as well. They studied our plays, but with our team, everybody can score. PG was pretty aggressive tonight and found Jerami Grant for the slips and we did a great job of communicating what wee gotta run and what works. The coaching staff did a great job there too.”

With a 17-4 run right out of the break, the Thunder built a double-digit lead that rose all the way to 18. By getting downhill possession after possession, mostly on drives by Dennis Schröder and some rolls to the rim, the floor opened up and allowed Grant to drive halfway into the paint before kicking out to George for a three, one of Grant’s 3 assists as 5 different Thunder players scored in double figures and the team racked up 63 second half points.

“I made an emphasis, told the guys to take care of it, let’s get shots on target and play defense,” said George. “That’s what it was going to come down to.”

“It felt like we were just getting a lot of stops and catching them off guard like that as well,” added center Steven Adams, who was a major force on the block early and on the glass late, with 26 points (11-for-15 shooting) and 10 rebounds on the night.

ALLEY. OOP. Steven Adams with a season-high 26 points. pic.twitter.com/9yCDowZrv5 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 18, 2018

In the third quarter, which the Thunder won 32-23, Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club did a much better job handling the slip screens and rolls by rookie Deandre Ayton. George was the catalyst, taking over the game not just in a traditional sense by scoring, but really changing the game through his length, defensive pressure and rebounding.

George was doing everything in his power to propel his team towards a tough road victory over the same opponent for the third time in a three-week span, and as he walked off the court in the closing moments, sweat pouring through his Thunder blue accessories, the superstar wing’s stat line rad 32 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 3-blocks and 2 assists.

“I honestly have just been blessed. It’s a natural ability to kind of observe and see what’s going on,” said George. “Communicate and talk things out and just trust in one another that we’ll make the right plays on defense.”

“He’s a superstar and he does so much for this team besides scoring,” said Schröder. “His hands on the defensive end, how he gets steals. How he helps his teammates, just talking. He has so much impact.”

The Thunder was down four crucial players in this matchup, with Russell Westbrook and Terrance Ferguson both out due to personal reasons, Alex Abrines out with illness and Andre Roberson still recovering from knee surgery. The Thunder’s “next man up” attitude was tested, and Donovan’s crew passed with flying colors. Hamidou Diallo stepped in as the starter at shooting guard, Raymond Felton hit a tough floater in the second half and made three assists and Deonte Burton came in and saved a couple buckets.

“Our young guys, our coaching staff, our organization does a really good job of developing and keeping guys ready to go,” said George. “It’s no pressure on him to be a hero because guys are out.”

“The coaching staff did a great job preparing us every game and everybody being ready from the first guy to the 13th guy,” said Schröder.

The standout of the reserves, however, was Tim Luwawu-Cabarrot, who after only playing in the closing minutes of fourth quarters earlier this season, played 25 minutes off the bench. That included some very serious crunch time minutes, when he scored 8 of his 12 points on perfect shooting, including a dagger corner three-pointer to open the fourth, a driving three-point play and the final two free throws of the night to ice the game.

“Big praise to (Luwawu-Cabarrot) for stepping in, coming in and delivering when two starters, three guys in our rotation were out,” said George. “Kudos to Tim for just being ready.”

“You don’t want to let your friends and your brothers down so you just have to play good and step up,” smiled Luwawu-Cabarrot.