Thunder Christmas Cheer Fades in Second Half - OKC 109, HOU 113

HOUSTON – The initial defense was solid. Play after play the Thunder forced Houston guard James Harden to pound the ball into the floor before he or a teammate hoisted a shot from the perimeter. For a team coming into the game as one of the NBA’s best on the glass, the rest of the defensive possession should have been as easy going down as milk and cookies.

On Christmas Day though, as Head Coach Billy Donovan feared was coming over the past week, the Thunder had a disjointed night on the defensive boards and that made all the difference in a 113-109 loss to the Rockets. Donovan has warned that the Thunder’s defensive rebounding has been sporadic, and worried that it might be an issue that could crop up again soon.

“We just didn’t do a good enough job,” said Donovan after the game. “Those points add up on those little things like that. That was definitely a big factor in the game.”

“We know it’s coming. There are going to be long rebounds,” said point guard Russell Westbrook. “Long shots, long rebounds. We gotta do a better job of getting those.”

The Thunder, at times flying in too far while blocking 11 shots, gave up 17 offensive rebounds, including 10 to Clint Capela, that led to 23 total second chance points for the game. Time and again Capela climbed up higher on the back side of the defense for rebounds that caromed off the rim and over the heads of Thunder defenders. It wasn’t just Steven Adams who couldn’t box out Capela, but a myriad of Thunder forwards and guards who had the unlucky task of being isolated on the Rockets center on the block.

The Thunder’s offense put up 109 points but didn’t help out the defense by turning the ball over 15 times and shooting just 8-for-31 on two pointers outside of the restricted area, including 2-for-12 outside the paint. The Rockets only attempted 6 non-paint two’s and instead launched 44 three-pointers, making 14 of them for the game. Meanwhile the weary-legged Thunder, completing its third game in 70 hours, couldn’t get to the rim as much as it would like or punch in typically high-percentage looks.

“Really early traps, making it tough passes for old mate (Westbrook) and the other old mate (George),” Adams said. “It’s tough for them to playmake.”

“It was just settling more,” admitted Westbrook, who finished with 21 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds. “I should have attacked more to get to the basket.”

After controlling much of the flow in the first half and building an 11-point lead late in the second quarter, the Thunder let go of the rope right at the outset of the second half. The Rockets burst out on an 8-0 run as the Thunder offense stagnated and the Rockets got a desperation three with no time on the shot clock from Danuel House and then a second chance three-pointer from PJ Tucker.

“They packed the paint and tried to force us to take perimeter shots,” said George of the Thunder’s offense not creating the force its defense needed. “You could tell that was the emphasis on their second half approach.”

From the opening minutes of the third quarter the previously firm grip the Thunder had was gone, with the game shuffling back and forth for the entire period. Like it had in the second and third, the Thunder again struggled to start the fourth quarter, giving the Rockets and particularly its unheralded bench unit more life. Houston outscored the Thunder 18-7 to start the fourth quarter, with Capela punishing the rim inside on dunks on back-to-back possessions, breaking the backs of the Thunder’s stretched defensive coverage right then.

As the fourth rolled along the Thunder fell behind by 9 points on a second chance Austin Rivers three-pointer, but George scored three of his 28 points to bring the Thunder to within 110-106 with 1:40 to go. The Thunder got the stop it needed on the next possession, forcing Harden into one of his 20 missed field goal attempts on the night, but couldn’t get anything good on the other end of the floor. George then made a steal, one of three for him and 12 for the team on the night, then knocked down two free throws.

Bucking the Thunder’s momentum on the next possession, Harden got the ball to his left hand and pushed a running floater in with just 20 seconds to go, tossing it between the outscretched arms of George and Adams. Westbrook hit just one of two free throws and the Thunder’s final desperate threes were going to be too little, too late to make the nice list this Christmas Day.

“It just comes down to those plays that happen sometimes. There’s no excuse for effort or energy. We matched their effort. We matched their energy,” said George. “Give them a pat on the back. We’ll be ready for the next time we play them.”

Thunder Family Christmas

For Paul George, this Christmas was the very first he has had to play on the road and the Thunder did everything in its power to make sure he and his teammates, the coaches and the staff all had as special of a Christmas as possible. With this being the Thunder’s ninth Christmas Day game in a row, the team knows a thing or two about what could make the holidays a little easier. The team allowed families to fly on the team plane to Houston and even had Santa Claus visit the kids at the team hotel during a dinner on Christmas Eve.

“This organization is first class,” said George. “(Thunder General Manager & Executive VP) Sam (Presti) is an unbelievable person. (Thunder Chairman) Clay (Bennett) is an unbelievable person. This organization is just unbelievable, just very family oriented.”