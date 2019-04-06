Thunder Thumps Pistons with Physicality and Connectedness - OKC 123, DET 110

A grin flashed across a Dennis Schröder’s face before the ball even arrived in his hands, let alone left them for a top of the key three-pointer. Seconds earlier, Markieff Morris received a pass, pump faked and drove baseline, drawing another defender to make a kick out pass to Russell Westbrook. In one clean motion, Westbrook made the extra pass to Schröder, sparking the smile and to highlight a 123-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons that featured 30 Thunder assists.

“Always happy to see somebody else do well and make the right play,” said Westbrook. “Simple as that.”

“We got back to our identity moving the ball and I think that’s what we’ve got to keep doing the last three games,” added Schröder, who scored 14 points and dished out 10 assists himself. “We were just out there playing with energy, running on the offensive end, playing with the pass. We did the right things tonight.”

Westbrook was the ringleader of an offensive effort that was selfless, efficient and high-speed, racking up 15 of his team’s 30 assists starting with three on the Thunder’s first three possessions in the game to clinch a triple-double average for the third consecutive season. During the game, the Thunder just kept moving through the history - a focused group set on getting a victory. After the game, the remarkable accomplishment didn’t go unnoticed in the Thunder locker room.

“Nobody did that before I think nobody will,” said Schröder.

“(Westbrook) will go down as a Hall of Famer, one of the best. Nobody, I don’t believe, will be able to match that or beat that,” forward Paul George said. “You have to be wired a certain way on a nightly basis to compete at that level. He is special.”

“I do what I do every single night regardless of what anybody says, what they call it, or what they say,” said Westbrook, who added 19 points and 8 rebounds to the 15 assists. “I’m just thankful. A lot of teammates in this locker room [and] teammates over the last couple years have made my job easy. I just try to do what I can to impact the game on every facet. I have said that every year, and I stand by it.”

While the Thunder’s offense got rolling off Westbrook passes and finishes around the rim, the Pistons went nuts from behind the three-point line. The vast majority of the damage came from Oklahoma native Blake Griffin, who hit three first quarter three-pointers and a career-high 9 total in the game on his way to 45 points. Some of Griffin’s threes came in catch and shoot situations, but as he heated up, the shots became more and more difficult and included a step-back three-pointer with Nerlens Noel’s hand in his face.

The Thunder had to shake off that hot shooting and have the mental toughness to not be fazed by it. Eventually, that strategy worked out as the Thunder’s combination of size, strength, speed and athleticism wore down the Pistons throughout the night. Where that element was most visible was in the rebounding column, as the Thunder was a dominant plus-27 on the glass, including a 21-4 edge in offensive rebounds that led to a 27-4 second chance points differential. In fact, after the first quarter, the Thunder out-rebounded Detroit 16-0 on the offensive glass.

The lead changed hands relentlessly throughout the first half, but in the third quarter it was clear that this game was taking shape in a way that clearly benefitted the Thunder. After an 11-3 run by the Thunder to start the period, fueled by 8 quick points by Paul George, the Thunder really hit its stride. George was hyper-aggressive, scoring 16 points in the period while his running mates got out to the races, getting six points in rapid succession all out in the fast break.

“I wanted to be aggressive and get going, keep attacking, keep finding open looks, and testing their pick and roll defense,” George said.

The sequence started with a long-striding Jerami Grant flushing a two-handed dunk, then Westbrook found Adams twice, with the second coming on a spin in the lane followed by a behind-the-head pass that may have been the very best of the Thunder point guard’s 11-year NBA career.

“I saw him when I got the rebound, and I just hoped to God he kept running,” Westbrook grinned.

With all the momentum but just a 1-point lead heading into the final frame, the Thunder had some work to do and it was a job for the defense to finish off. In the fourth quarter the Thunder held the Pistons to just 14 points on 4-for-20 (20 percent) shooting, including just a 1-of-9 mark from the three-point line. Meanwhile, the Schröder-led reserves helped initiate a 10-1 run midway through the fourth, turning a 5-point game into a 15-point lead, which never dipped below nine the rest of the way.

“Blake Griffin wasn’t Steph Curry no more,” George quipped. “We just kept applying pressure and kept a different body, a fresh body on Blake. That’s how we wore him down.”

Griffin scored just 1 point in 7 fourth quarter minutes, finally stalling out as the Thunder dominance inside (64-30 advantage in points in the paint) trumped the hot shooting from earlier in the night. That was a major part of the Thunder playing to its identity, and it showed up in the team’s most vital stat on the box score each night – field goal attempts. Tonight the Thunder attempted 20 more field goals than the Pistons, playing perfectly into the formula that this team needs to be firmly within its identity.