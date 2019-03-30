Thunder’s Effort Can’t Overcome Hot Nuggets Shooting - OKC 105, DEN 115

The balance of most NBA games hangs on a razor’s edge. All season long, the Thunder has tried to win on the margins, through hustle and extra effort - through fast break points, rebounding, second chances and points in the paint.

On Friday night, the Thunder won all of those mini-battles within the big one against the Denver Nuggets. It didn’t matter. The Thunder’s Northwest Division rival knocked down 14 three-pointers and made 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) midrange jump shots, typically looks that NBA teams make at closer to a 40 percent clip.

If the Thunder had been giving wide open jumpers, there would have been an obvious course correction to tighten up the defense. But throughout the game for the most part the Thunder had hands in the faces of Nuggets shooters. The prime example came late in the fourth quarter when Denver guard Jamal Murray buried a step-back, late shot clock three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Steven Adams to make it 112-101 with 1:46 to go.

That three capped a 7-2 spurt by Denver after a Thunder flurry cut a 10-point lead to 105-99 with 3:18 to go, giving the Thunder plenty of time and an opportunity to close it out. But after that Denver center Nikola Jokic scored on a cut to the rim and then drove and spun for a slick finish at the bucket, setting up Murray’s three-pointer.

“We did good for the most part for spurts, but not enough to be sustainable,” said Russell Westbrook.

The night started the way it finished for Denver, who began 4-for-5 from the field and then used a 16-4 spurt spanning the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter as shots continued to drop for the Nuggets. In fact, combined with the midrange shooting, Denver was also red hot from behind the arc on mostly contested three-pointers, going 14-for-33 (42.4 percent) meaning that Denver shot a ridiculous 25-for-50 (50 percent) on jump shots in the game.

“It’s the type of shot that we want,” Adams said of the jumpers hit by Denver, “but it wasn’t just that. That wasn’t really the killer if that makes sense. It was more layup cuts, offensive rebounds, kick out threes, [and] just wide open, uncontested stuff like that.”

As a result, the Thunder dominated points in the paint to the tune of 68-46, fast break points 16-5 and second chance points 19-13, and it was in those domains that Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club got back into the game after falling behind by 11. Late in the second quarter the Thunder really seemed to find its stride – literally and metaphorically.

On three out of four possessions the Thunder got dunks – first a baseline dunk from Adams to blow past Jokic, then Adams left Jokic in the dust in transition for a slam before the Thunder center found Russell Westbrook on a Nick Collison-style backdoor bounce pass for a baseline dunk. The 6-0 spurt cut the Denver lead to three and showed that if the Thunder could get out into the open floor it would have a chance to run the Nuggets out of their style of play.

“We got some good stops, get out as quickly as possible, [and] the boys were able to get downhill a lot easier,” said Adams.

“The best attacking moments for this group is when we get stops and get out,” forward Paul George added. “A lot of teams like to load up, get into their help spots, shrink the floor against me and Russ. We got a lot more breathing room once we get stops and play in the open floor.”

To start the second half the Thunder got it going again, scoring in the fast break off of a Terrance Ferguson steal and Adams euro-step layup then an and-one Westbrook layup and a cutting dunk by Paul George on a pass from Ferguson. When Jerami Grant buried a three with 6:40 to go in the third quarter, the game was suddenly tied at 68.

Just like it did the entire night, however, the Nuggets had an answer. Murray hit a three-pointer, then Denver’s Gary Harris leaked out ahead for a transition layup to kickstart a 14-2 run in response, and the Thunder was never able to cut the lead down to under 6 points the rest of the way.

For the game Denver shot 56.5 percent from the field, and while the Thunder shot 48.9 percent, it only made 8-of-27 (29.6 percent) of its three-point attempts and missed five free throws. Russell Westbrook registered 27 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists and 2 steals, while Paul George added 25 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

“They battled and fought. I thought they gave incredible effort,” said Donovan. “every time we made a run, to their credit, they made shots. They made timely shots. They made difficult shots. They made contested shots. It’s unfortunate that we got the result that we had today,”