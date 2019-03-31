Three-Point Line, Final Possessions Down Thunder - OKC 103, DAL 106

The Dallas Mavericks lived by the three-point shot all afternoon. The Thunder’s comeback died with three missed threes inside the final 20 seconds.

Down 104-103 with the shot clock off and a chance at the final possession, the Thunder got a pair of good three-point attempts - the first from Dennis Schröder in the corner and the second from Paul George on the right wing. Both hit iron, the second rebound ended up in Mavericks hands and after two foul shots, and all Russell Westbrook was left with was a three-pointer from just across halfcourt as the Thunder’s only chance to send it to overtime. Westbrook’s shot was on line, but just a couple inches long and the Thunder fell at home to Dallas 106-103.

“The difference for us was we had some good looks coming down the stretch and we weren’t able to make them and I thought their shooting, as well as they shot the ball, I thought that was certainly a difference in the game,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan. “I thought with some of the shots they made, our guys worked to try to make it as hard on them as possible.”

Both teams started freezing cold from the field, the Thunder going 0-for-7 to start the game, including 0-for-5 in the paint, while Dallas went just 1-for-7. After falling behind 6-2 in the first four minutes, the Thunder surged back behind some physicality and finishing by Steven Adams, who sparked a 6-0 run. Dallas responded with a 10-2 burst, eventually knocking down 5 three-pointers in the opening quarter.

“They made some early ones that got them some confidence for them late,” said Westbrook.

The Mavericks hit 10 of its first 18 three-point attempts, getting a few open looks early to build a rhythm and then scoring on some contested shots as the game wore on. Devin Harris, Trey Burke and Courtney Lee all buried multiple three-pointers as the Mavericks hit 16 total from behind the arc. Harris and Burke were sensational, shooting 15-for-28 from the field as Dallas’ bench outscored the Thunder’s 57-14. Meanwhile, the Thunder’s reserves shot just 5-for-24 for the game.

“They’re professional players. They gone make some contested shots,” said George. “That’s really what it came down to. They was gone take them, and they were making them. You got to live with it.”

The Mavericks’ lead ran up to 14, but twice the Thunder made extended pushes to get back into the game. The first case before halftime, when Westbrook hit George in the corner for a three-pointer then finished on a remarkable soaring fast break layup before Adams slammed home a dunk to fuel a 13-2 Thunder run. In the second half, the Thunder got even more from Adams, who finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds (9 offensive) to help the Thunder to 23 second chance points in the game. In the third quarter, Adams’ energy generated a 10-0 burst to give the Thunder a four-point lead at 66-62.

“Our identity is getting stops and being physical on the defensive end, getting rebounds and getting out,” said Schröder. “Every time that we do it, you know we’re in good shape and extend the lead or come back from down 10 points, 12 points, or whatever it is. We just got to do it for 48 [minutes].”

That’s when the Mavericks ground the game down to a halt, re-taking the lead by hitting three-pointers and slowing up the action in the Thunder’s transition attempts. That spilled over to the defensive end for the Thunder who got into the bonus with 7:01 left in the fourth quarter and were forced to play with more caution down the stretch. A few of the fouls were hand checks or bumps on the perimeter, but the most pivotal came with 1:42 left when Westbrook dove on the floor for a loose ball and was called for a foul instead of awarded the ball. In such a tight game, that moment, along with an unfortunate technical foul on Russell Westbrook for ripping his arm away from Harris, who was holding it.

Still, the Thunder has a chance late because of the trust it showed in one another. As a part of his 25-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, the 30th of the season and 134th of his career, Westbrook found Jerami Grant for back-to-back three-pointers and a pair of late layups, despite the forward’s 2-for-10 shooting start. Grant’s 10 fourth quarter points were capped by a beautifully drawn up baseline out of bounds play by Billy Donovan that resulted in a simple layup.

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson came right back down on the next possession to find Dwight Powell for a dunk, setting up the late Thunder possession that featured two missed three-pointers. The Thunder fell to 44-33 on the season and knows it is in the midst of adversity right now. With a postseason berth clinched, the Thunder is determined to use the last few weeks as an opportunity for growth and long-term improvement.

“We just got to continue to work,” said George. “Last thing is what we’re not going to do is get down on the situation. Fact of the matter is, we’re still playing past April 10. Again, these games are just a fine tune. We’re not even looking towards matchups. It’s going to be a battle regardless of who we play. We just want to play the right way going down the stretch.”