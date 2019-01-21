Everyone Contributes in United MLK Day Win – OKC 127, NYK 109

NEW YORK – The emphatic thump emanating from the microphone inside the Thunder’s basket provided the steady baseline for the afternoon. Jump shot after jump shot crashed through the net, and the Thunder ran away with a 127-109 road victory over the New York Knicks.

In an early 12:30 p.m. ET tip off, whichever team brought the best energy and delivered the first punch was going to greatly increase their chances of victory. Traditionally speaking, these early start times can often make games a toss-up, but the Thunder’s superior effort, talent and shot-making won the day right from the very start. It wasn’t a perfect effort from the second through fourth quarters, but the Knicks never seriously threatened at any point as it celebrated Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday.

“It’s an absolute blessing playing on Martin Luther King Day,” said Russell Westbrook. “The things he’s done for guys like myself and guys in this locker room to walk around freely and do different things in the world is exceptional.”

Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club was smoldering hot despite the 13-degree temperatures outside of Madison Square Garden on Monday afternoon. The ringleader was Paul George, who scored 8 of the Thunder’s 13 points to begin the game and had 13 of his 31 points in the opening frame. In the first few minutes the Thunder’s energy did result in some miscues, specifically four turnovers in the first six minutes of play. After settling down, the Thunder was able to steamroll its way to a 34-12 lead behind a 21-4 burst over the final 8 minutes of the first quarter.

“We took care of business,” Westbrook said. “We were locked in. when we’re locked in as a team, it’s tough to beat us.”

The Thunder was aggressive and confident offensively, both attacking in transition and getting into the paint for finishes at the rim and kick out three-pointers. Terrance Ferguson was a beneficiary, making his first three three-point tries, part of 15 makes from distance for the Thunder in the game.

Ferguson was joined by Dennis Schröder, who also made his first three triples on his way to 17 points off the bench. The first shot Schröder took after checking into the game was delivered by George and was so wide open that the Thunder point guard had no one within 10 feet of him when he launched the three-pointer. The microphone in the net thumped extra loudly on that one.

“Always great to get a wide open one,” said Schröder. “It got me in rhythm. They found me and I kept shooting with confidence.”

Building a 22-point first quarter lead is rarely enough to guarantee victory in an NBA game, so there was plenty of work left to do to close out this game. In the second quarter the Thunder kept its foot down, this time with Westbrook getting into the mix by scoring 11 of his 17 points in the period on a couple jumpers and a three-pointer from the left wing, where 7 of the Thunder’s 15 made three-pointers came from on the night. For the game, the Thunder shot 51.7 percent from the three-point line, aiding a 54.2 percent shooting afternoon overall.

The Knicks did manage to push back to start the third quarter, both with their own aggressiveness and a bit of hesitance from the Thunder to begin the quarter. The lead dwindled to 14, Donovan took a pair of timeouts and then eventually, the Thunder righted the ship with an 18-8 run to push the lead back out to 24 points and to send the game into the fourth quarter at 103-82.

The biggest remaining question at that point would be whether the Thunder’s starters would have to return to finish off the job, as they have had to a few times so far this season. The answer today: not completely. Both George and Westbrook were able to sit out the entire fourth quarter, earning some well-deserved rest before tomorrow night’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a back-to-back.

“We have to do our job take care of business early, put the game away and get ready for tomorrow,” said George.

“We’ve been preaching this all year long that the first group and second group have to be hitting on all cylinders, have to help each other,” George added. “Our second unit came in and did the same job.”

After Patrick Patterson took an errant elbow to the face and received a bloody nose, Donovan put the ever-productive Jerami Grant back into the game, paired with Steven Adams in the front court and Schröder as the point guard. In the fourth the Thunder continued to hold off the Knicks, thanks in part to 15 of Abdel Nader’s 16 total points that came over the final 12 minutes of action. In the end, it was a full team effort that helped close the holiday victory to move back to 10 games over .500 on the season.

(It was) just staying locked in on the defensive end, knowing what guys do and how to defend their actions. Also on the offensive end, just executing and sticking to the gameplan. We did a really good job of that,” Nader explained.

“Our coaching staff is really active on the bench,” the second-year forward continued. “They try to tell us where we should be, things that we should be doing and things to look out for and anticipate.”