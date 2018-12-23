Thunder Surges in 3rd, Ekes it Out in 4th - OKC 107, UTA 106

SALT LAKE CITY – Paul George had just put together a masterpiece of a performance. Russell Westbrook struggled to make shots. For 47 minutes and 53 seconds, George was largely the sustaining force for the Thunder, knocking down jumper after jumper and clogging things up on the wing. In the final 7 seconds though, Westbrook made a self-sacrificing play to pick up his fellow teammate and save a stomach-churning 107-106 road victory over the Utah Jazz.

After Westbrook missed a three-pointer out top with the Thunder up just two points with under 10 seconds to go, Utah had the ball on a sideline out of bounds and sent it deep into the backcourt for Mitchell. George checked the Jazz point guard at the top of the key, but the shifty Mitchell shook him and had a clear runway to the rim.

In darted Westbrook from the perimeter, on pure instinct, and stretched out with all his might to prevent a wide open, game-tying dunk. Westbrook got mostly ball, but the whistle blew. It was his sixth and final foul. If there was overtime, Westbrook would witness it from the bench. Still, with all that in mind, the foul was the play that absolutely had to be made in that situation, and Westbrook made it.

“He had my back. He had my back,” George repeated after the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma. "That was the game right there. Sacrifice… Biggest play of the night.”

“Just helping my teammate out, that’s about it,” Westbrook deflected. “Just make the play.”

The Thunder got rewarded for it. Mitchell missed the first free throw with 1.5 seconds to go then accidentally made the second while trying to miss it. Dennis Schröder accepted the inbounds pass and flung it down floor and the Thunder escaped with its 12th win in the past 14 regular season games against the Jazz.

A step late defensively for most of the first half, the Thunder fell behind as the Jazz knocked down 6-of-9 corner three-pointers over the opening 24 minutes. Through sheer force of will and 13 crucial first quarter points by Jerami Grant, the Thunder was able to keep it close. Grant was a matchup nightmare for the Jazz early on – far too quick for Derrick Favors and much too physical for Kyle Korver to handle. Starting the game 5-for-5, Grant kept the Thunder afloat until it was time for George to take over.

“JG (Grant) just changes the game,” George said of his Swiss Army Knife frontcourt mate. “He’s a matchup nightmare. He’s quick, he’s long, he’s bouncy. He gets in those pick and rolls and slips and there’s not much that teams can do. If they put a small on him, he can take advantage of his size. He’s really an x-factor for us.”

In the second quarter George started to warm up, chipping in 12 points, but after Westbrook picked up his fourth foul with just under 8 minutes to go in the third, the blazing hot small forward went into inferno mode. George scored 22 points in the quarter as the Thunder outscored Utah 23-2 to end the period, which it won 35-20 with partial credit going to much tighter pick-and-roll coverage.

“We just talked it out. We shrunk the floor,” said George. “In the second half we just did what we were supposed to do. We cleaned up areas we needed to.”

“We were being more aggressive, making them shoot tough shots, using our hands and obviously making some shots helped as well,” Westbrook added. “Paul had a big quarter and changed the game for us. It was a big turnaround coming out of halftime.”

George was 7-of-9 from the field and knocked down 4-of-6 three-pointers, but also added 5 of his 14 total rebounds in the quarter. Late in the period George buried a ridiculously difficult fall-away corner three on a baseline out of bounds play, then drew a foul on a sideline out of bounds play to pick up three free throws.

For the game George finished with 43 total points, 6 assists and 5 steals, giving him 40-plus points in back-to-back games and three times this season, tied for the most in one year in his career. George’s individual brilliance was a sight to behold as he completely twisted up Jazz defenders with his combination of downhill attacks and pull up three-pointers.

“I owed myself, I owed it to this team. I didn’t like the way the way I finished in this arena the last time I was here. That was on my mind coming into tonight,” George explained, referring to the Thunder’s Game 6 loss to the Jazz in the 2018 Playoffs. “Russ went down, I knew I had to take over, just be aggressive and attack and look to make plays.”

PG is in "NBA Jam mode" - straight up ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/fh333pg14k — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 23, 2018

What had once been a 9-point deficit was a 12-point lead for the Thunder heading into the fourth quarter, but chaotic closing minutes ensued as the Thunder’s offense couldn’t get back to its previous groove. With four turnovers in the fourth the Thunder gave Utah life, but the Jazz kept missing wide-open opportunities from behind the three-point arc, including 5 to start the period and 1-of-8 total for the period.

“Both teams went through a dry spell. Luckily enough we built a cushion,” George said. “We played great ball on the road. We really just hung in there. We took it, we absorbed it and just finished the job.”

Regardless, Utah chipped away and the Thunder’s lead dwindled from 106-97 with 3:35 to go on a George elbow jumper down to just 107-105 on a Donovan Mitchell driving layup with 47 seconds remaining. The Thunder had to call timeout twice on the following inbounds pass, and the second attempt resulted in a steal.

Schröder, who turned it over in the first place, made a relentless effort to hustle back into the play and poke the ball away from behind, giving the Thunder the ball back with a two-point lead and only 29 seconds to go. Westbrook’s three-pointer didn’t go, but the Thunder had put itself in position to steal a road win and got one more bounce that it needed on Mitchell’s errant free throw to complete the caper.

‘This is a tough building to get a win in and we got one tonight,” George said.