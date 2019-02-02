Lights Out George, Sizzling Schröder and Steady Westbrook Lead Thunder to Beat the Heat – OKC 118, MIA 102

MIAMI – Man to man? Zone? Trapping? It didn’t matter what kind of defense the Miami Heat tried to play. The Thunder ripped right through it.

The Thunder ripped off its 7th-straight victory on Friday in one of its most comfortable and confident performances of the season, routing a Miami squad that currently sits in the 8th spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Offensively, the Thunder got whatever it wanted. Defensively, Head Coach Billy Donovan put his team in position to stymie the Heat all night by forcing turnovers and creating clunky Miami possessions for nearly all 48 minutes. The end result was a 118-102 victory to push the Thunder to a 33-18 record, a season-high 15 games above .500.

The drubbing began right away as Russell Westbrook led the charge by relentlessly attacking the rim and putting pressure right at the basket. Over the first nine minutes, the Thunder had 20 points in the paint, and Westbrook had 8 assists to get his teammates in a rhythm right away. For the night, Westbrook racked up his 18th triple-double of the season (14 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists), his 122nd of his career.

The biggest recipient of those Westbrook passes early on was Paul George, who scored 10 of the Thunder’s first 16 points and was consistently brilliant all game long.

“We just played fast. We got stops and when they did score on us, we did a good job of getting it out and coming down the court fast and getting into our offense,” George said after the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma. “We just played with a great flow. We were relaxed. We took our time and we got the best shots on every possession.”

Through aggressive drives into the paint, hard cuts around screens and some outlandish rlght-to-left sweeping cross-over dribbles, George got every shot he wanted all night. Most of them went down. The Western Conference All-Star starter hit 14-of-23 shots in the game, including a career-high and Thunder record 10 three-pointers to rip off 43 points to go with 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

“I’ve seen every defense, every matchup. So I know how I’m going to be guarded and what to look for,” George said.

“(George) is unbelievable right now,” said Schröder, “and he’s been that all season.”

After the game, George exchanged jerseys with Heat guard Dwyane Wade, a future Hall-of-Famer who has served as both competitive rival and mentor to George over the years.

Where George left off, Dennis Schröder picked right up. After going supernova in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, Schröder didn’t wait until the second half this time. In the second period, Schröder went 9-for-9 from the field and scored 24 points, lighting up Miami’s defense with dribble drives between the top two defenders in the Heat’s 2-3 zone defense, using his big men at the elbows to carve into the paint and then knocking down three-pointers at the slot.

“The shots were falling and my teammates were finding me,” Schröder shrugged. “We moved the ball very well and made it hard for them to guard us. We put pressure on the rim, kicked it out and shot the three. After the second quarter we had the game in our hands.”

“Dennis gave us a big lift,” added George. “People don’t understand how good he is offensively. He can play in the pick and roll, shoot the three, play in the midrange with his floaters and set up and create for guys. He’s another dimension. When we’re all clicking, we’re a pretty good team.”

With all that scoring, the Thunder led by 19 at halftime and never looked back, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and knocking down 16-of-30 three-pointers. As the game went on, the Heat mostly abandoned their zone defense, opting instead to swarm George, Westbrook or Schröder and force them to give up the ball. No matter, the Thunder’s big men and role players just made the right decision on the back side of those plays and the Thunder kept on cruising.

“The most important part for us was spotting what they were doing,” said center Steven Adams.

In the second half the offense kept humming while the defense allowed just 21 third quarter points to eliminate much of a chance of a comeback. The Heat chipped away a few times to get this game back in the teens, but the 16-point final margin wasn’t representative of just how dominant the Thunder was all game long.

Over the four quarters, the Thunder forced Miami into 17 turnovers that led to 21 points, and the Thunder dominated fast break scoring to the tune of 23-8. The Heat shot 44.6 percent from the field and made 11-of-36 (30.6 percent) of its three-point attempts, both substandard, but where the Thunder did its best work was not fouling, limiting Miami to just 14 free throw attempts for the game.

“We were just tied in,” George noted. “Once we’re committed to just moving and scrambling defensively, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Next up for the Thunder is a Super Bowl Sunday matinee with the Boston Celtics in TD Garden to conclude this three-game east coast road swing, the final trip this far east during the 2018-19 campaign.

“We’re just rolling. One game is just leading to the next,” said George. “We have a mindset to come out and play our hardest and see where that takes us.”

7 straight W’s. Let’s go to Boston. pic.twitter.com/CVgiVxLXWd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 2, 2019