Slow Start, Excessive Fouls Prevent Thunder Comeback - OKC 110, LAC 118

LOS ANGELES -- Crashing hard around a screen with a full-speed dribble, LA Clippers guard Lou Williams kept turning the corner. He either saw daylight or a brick wall, and neither was particularly effective defensively for the Thunder as the defense gave up straight line drives and a plethora of free throw attempts in the first half.

By the fourth quarter, Williams and his Clippers running mate Danilo Gallinari has developed such a rhythm from their downhill attacks and trips to the free throw line that once the Thunder’s defense finally caught up to speed and forced some midrange jumpers, nearly all of them dropped.

The Thunder gave itself a chance on the second night of a back-to-back following its overtime win at Portland on Thursday night, but the Clippers pulled away with a step-back two-point jump shot apiece from Gallinari and Williams inside the final 64 seconds of action to beat the Thunder 118-110.

“We just didn’t put 48 minutes together,” said Russell Westbrook. “When you don’t do that, it’s hard to win.”

Maybe it was some weary legs versus a team on three days rest. Perhaps it was just the type of opponent the Thunder was playing, but the road team was a step slower than the home squad throughout most of the first half and it showed up in the foul department. For the game the Thunder fouled 34 times that led to 46 free throw attempts for the Clippers and most significantly, foul outs for Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams.

“You can play without fouling,” said Westbrook. “It’s tough sometimes. A lot of those guys play to get fouled.”

It was a very rare sight to see three of the Thunder’s most vital players standing on the bench as the reserves battled on in the closing minutes, but that was the situation late as the Thunder’s fourth quarter comeback was erased. After trailing by as many as 14 late in the third quarter at 86-72, the Thunder’s second unit came roaring back to cut the Clippers lead to one with a 15-2 run that spanned the quarter break. Abdel Nader scored on a three-pointer and an and-one driving dunk and Dennis Schröder was instrumental in getting his teammates involved and keeping pace within the offense.

“The bench players there, making a good run. We did a hell of a job just competing,” said Schröder. “We brought the team back.”

“The second half, we competed. Played with energy and played together. In the first half we didn’t do that,” said Schröder. “We just gotta do it for 48 minutes. I take myself first. We have to do a better job, but especially me.”

On six occasions in the fourth quarter, the Thunder had a chance to tie or go ahead with an offensive possession only to have the play end with a missed shot. Finally, Paul George broke through with a three-pointer to help the Thunder take a 99-98 lead in what seemed could be an incredible road comeback that the bench ignited and the starters finished.

“We’re always going to give ourselves a chance. That’s what this team is about,” said George. “We’re going to fight.”

After that, however, Gallinari and Williams both put points on the board and re-took the lead, but Russell Westbrook charged back with a physical driving layup plus the foul to put the Thunder ahead for the final time in the game at 104-103.

On the very next possession the Thunder blew a pick and roll coverage and left Williams wide open for a three-pointer, then Williams and Gallinari combined to hit three mid-range jumpers on the next three possessions to put this game out of reach for the Thunder, despite Westbrook’s best efforts.

The Thunder point guard paced the Thunder with 32 points, including 15 in the first quarter alone as he and his energy singlehandedly kept the Thunder alive in the first quarter. The fouling was an issue for the Thunder from the very outset, however, as it committed 7 fouls in the first 6 minutes of the game and then allowed Williams to catch a rhythm early in the second quarter as the perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate and Gallinari combined to score 74 points in the game.

It was a tough loss to swallow for the Thunder, who now gets two days off to rest those heavy legs before taking on the Utah Jazz on the road to round out this challenging Western Conference road swing.

“We gotta get back to our swag, to our identity. Get stops and just run on the offensive end. Move the ball and just play ours,” said Schröder.