Defense Leads to Offense, Thunder Dominates in the Paint – OKC 110, LAC 104

These are the kind of games that only Russell Westbrook can provide. Coming back home after dropping both games of a Western Conference road trip, the Thunder landed at 3 a.m. Saturday morning while a rested LA Clippers waited peacefully in their Oklahoma City hotel rooms. The Thunder needed energy, and a lot of it, to take control early and complete a 110-104 victory to move to 18-10 on the year.

The Thunder’s leader and engine delivered that all night long, regardless of the way the ball dropped through the net for him. He went just 4-of-17 shooting, including 1-of-13 inside the three-point arc, but Westbrook energy burst off the court and into the hearts of his teammates and the Chesapeake Energy Arena crowd. He busted it on the perimeter to get in front of a dribble hand off, got his hand in for one of the Thunder’s 18 deflections in the game and then dove after the loose ball to completely derail a Clippers possession.

“Just defending at a high level, finding ways to impact the game and that’s what I try to do every night,” said Westbrook, who made 6 steals in the game. “When we defend like that, we’re the best team in the league. We know what we have to do to win games. We have to defend to win.”

“He’s a ballplayer. He just makes plays,” said George of Westbrook after the game on Fox Sports Oklahoma. “He just changes the game in so many ways. He doesn’t have to score to be special for us.”

Throughout his 36 minutes of action, Westbrook relentlessly attacked on offense to generate shots for his teammates, racking up 12 assists, passing Kobe Bryant for 30th All-Time in NBA history for assists.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play this game each and every night,” said Westbrook, who also scored 13 points, including 3-for-4 three-point shooting, and added 9 rebounds. “Obviously Kobe is somebody I look up to and have been looking up to since I was a little kid in LA. To be able to pass him is a blessing in itself to compete on a night-in, night-out basis.”

Westbrook’s superstar counterpart picked up the slack in the area where the point guard struggled, giving the Thunder type of one-two punch that makes NBA teams elite. Paul George stayed in attack mode without looking like he was straining at all. For a guy who scored 33 points on 11-for-19 shooting, George was remarkably cool with taking what he got within the flow off offense, off the dribble in transition and off of defensive close-outs that came out a step too far. George had it going right from the start, with 13 first quarter points, and he consistently knocked down three-pointers (5-of-9 on the night) and scored efficiently to keep LA at bay.

“Just playing free, no restrictions, not looking to be confined,” George said. “Just out here to make plays, play my game, stay within in my lane and try to make everybody around me better.”

“When (George) is aggressive, our team plays at a different level,” said Westbrook. “He’s playing aggressive, he’s playing downhill at the basket and shooting open shots. It’s good for us.”

Just like the last matchup in Oklahoma City against the Clippers, the Thunder’s defense was completely disruptive. It was able to do so, however, without taking wild gambles or getting out of position. Through the sheer will power inspired by Westbrook, proper positioning and well-timed rotations, the Thunder forced 26 turnovers, including 13 steals, while also blocking 7 shots. While the Clippers shot a high percentage from the field and the three-point line, it attempted 15 fewer field goals due to a Thunder defense that oftentimes wouldn’t even let LA get a shot at the rim.

“We shrunk the floor, we moved around and we were in the right spots,” George said.

“We’re special here. That’s no secret,” added George, referencing the Thunder’s 11-3 record at Chesapeake Energy Arena. “This crowd, we play for it. They give us our energy, they give us that extra boost to go after it and make plays. It’s just special. It’s fun to play here and we definitely appreciate everyone in this arena.”

In fact, the Clippers also took 20 fewer shots in the paint than the Thunder – a battle won by Oklahoma City 54-30. While some firm defense forced LA into becoming a team nearly completely confined to taking jump shots, the Thunder was relentless in its headlong attacks to the basket, including in transition where Donovan’s group scored 20 points.

“Over time, as much as we were running and playing with force, I think it wore them down a little bit,” George said.

That tone was set from the very outset, when the Thunder outscored the Clippers 14-0 in the paint over the first 8 and a half minutes of the game. At that point, the Thunder actually trailed by one point due to 5-of-7 three-point shooting by the Clippers. As LA’s turnovers mounted and the jump shots started to drop at a slower rate as the game went on, the Thunder took control. With a 13-6 run to end the first half and a 10-0 spurt to close out the third quarter, the team on short rest was the one that had more intensity, focus and hustle.

Despite a late charge by the hot-shooting Clippers that cut a 17-point Thunder lead down to 6 with 1:14, the Thunder once again leaned on its defense to force a tough missed fallaway jumper by Danilo Gallinari. After Montrezl Harrell missed two free throws for LA, George received an inbounds pass and was double teamed as the Clippers tried for a steal. Calm and collected as he had been all game, George saw a cutting Jerami Grant and delivered a perfectly placed pass for a wide-open dunk with 11.5 seconds left to put the game away for good.