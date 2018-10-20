Big Hole Early, Late Swoon Sinks Thunder - OKC 92, LAC 108

LOS ANGELES – Heads were spinning from one side of the floor to the other. Feet pivoted and scrambled to scam per across the lane and out to the perimeter. For the first 8 minutes of the Thunder’s second game of the season, the LA Clippers kept the ball whirring around the floor, and Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club was a step behind.

“They were hitting shots and they were getting to the basket and making us foul them,” said veteran guard Raymond Felton. “They were the aggressor.”

Once getting their feet under them, however, Thunder players shook off a brutal 16-0 hole and clawed their way back into the game, and eventually took control. After allowing the Clippers to start the game 7-of-9 from the field, the defense clamped down and held LA to just 3 points over the final 4 minutes of the first period, helping to propel a 13-3 run.

“We did a better job guarding the ball,” Donovan noted. “We did a better job contesting three-point shots.”

In the second quarter, the Thunder spurted forward once again with a 13-1 burst to tie the game at 35, with many thanks going to Alex Abrines’ 10 points in his first 10 minutes on 4-of-5 shooting. Abrines was one of the Thunder’s leading scorers off the bench, which produced 38 points and 22 rebounds for the game.

It was fortunate for the Thunder that the bench was producing at such a clip, because the Thunder’s starters simply couldn’t get a bucket to go down. Paul George, who finished with 20 total points, was 1-of-9 in the first quarter before scoring 13 points and dishing out some slick assists through sheer will in the second quarter, whilst Dennis Schröder shot just 2-for-15 for the game.

The starter that did the heavy lifting for the Thunder all night was Steven Adams, who battled the behemoths Marcin Gortat and 7-foot-3, 290-pound Boban Marjanovic all game long and finished with his third 15-15 game in his career, with 17 points and 18 rebounds. A large portion of Adams’ work came in the second and third quarters, as the Thunder used a 9-1 start to the second half and an 8-0 run highlighted by a George four-point play to build its largest lead of the game of 9 points. One quarter later, all of that momentum had evaporated.

“We just gotta play the same way for four quarters,” said Felton. “The way we played in the second and third quarter, we gotta do that in the first and the fourth no matter what.”

“Our offense did not help our defense at all tonight,” explained Donovan. “We did nothing to help our defense. We were way too easy to guard. The ball was never moved.”

After the Thunder fell behind by 7 in the midst of a 19-5 Clippers run in the fourth quarter, it was Adams who received a pocket pass from Schröder and slammed it with one hand over Marjanovic, sending the Staples Center crowd into shock and giving the Thunder a reprieve from the pull of Clippers momentum.

The dunk wasn’t enough to stem the tide, as the Clippers returned to their first quarter form, as the Thunder’s defense couldn’t stop the ball from getting to the rim and the offense failed to generate enough simple, high-efficiency looks to catch up on the scoreboard. The size on the floor for LA certainly played a part, and the inability to get clean shots at the rim was compounded by an inability to hit jump shots from the perimeter.

“At times our ball movement in the second and third quarter was really, really good,” Donovan said. “The last nine minutes we didn’t flow into anything at all. That part of it was disappointing.”

“We missed some good looks in the midrange. Me and Schroder are really good shooting in that area,” George said. “They had a 7-footer out there who was sitting in the paint. We got to burn them and make those shots down the stretch.”

All of those misses allowed the Clippers to flow immediately into offense, and play with tempo to get downhill, take rhythm jumpers and draw fouls. The Clippers closed the game on a 30-7 run and won going away, 108-92.

“They threw a different lineup out there. They didn’t have their starting group and I thought we didn’t stick to our principles because of who was out there,” said George. “We’ve gotta stick to our defensive principles whatever lineup they got out there.”

With news of Russell Westbrook continuing to do more and more in practice, the Thunder has high hopes for its home stand to conclude October, starting on Sunday with the home opener at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook’s eventual return, whenever that may be, won’t resolve everything for the Thunder, and this group will need to utilize the next two days to learn from its inconsistent performance in Los Angeles, and how to counter it back in Oklahoma City.

Highlights: Thunder at Clippers