Thunder Can’t Complete Comeback in Beantown – OKC 129, BOS 134

BOSTON – The chances were there for the Thunder - at the rim in the first half, on defensive rotations in the second half and in the final seconds on a breakneck-speed-coast-to-coast drive by Russell Westbrook with the Boston Celtics ahead by only two points.

In all three facets though, the Thunder just couldn’t come up with the plays to get over the hump and eventually fell 134-129 to the Celtics on the road.

Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club dug itself a hole early on by continually missing chip shots at the rim on offense, getting all the way to the cup only to have the ball lip out at the rim. After starting for just 2-for-9 in the paint the Thunder shot 13-of-28 in the lane throughout the entire first half. With the way the Celtics offense was humming with crisp passing and sharp cuts, the result was an 8-point Boston lead behind a 36-26 edge in paint scoring. Despite the early misses on offense, the Thunder was still electric, getting quick strikes for a total of 37 fast break points.

“We just played with pace. Play with pace, get downhill, make plays,” said Russell Westbrook. “Drive and kicks are always big for us.”

“That’s our game. We’re a fast-paced, transition, fast break team,” added Paul George. “There’s nothing teams can do to keep us out of transition.”

Scoring 129 on the road should have been plenty, as Donovan noted, but the Thunder’s defense wasn’t quite at the level it had been over the last two weeks when the team ripped off 7-straight wins. All night long the Celtics maintained just under 60 percent shooting, but particularly in the second half when the Celtics scored on backdoor cuts and corner three-pointers, the Thunder’s defense found itself a step or two slow on close outs.

“There were times we did a good job and times we didn’t. I didn’t think we did it long enough and well enough over a 48-minute period,” said Donovan. “Every time we got close, they made some really, really good plays, made some big shots. You have to give them credit too. I think our defense wasn’t nearly what it has been and can be and should be for us.”

Boston made 8 three-pointers in the second half, including 3 by former Oklahoma State guard Marcus Smart. Help defenders sagged into the lane too long and weren’t able to get out and contest. Eventually all of those in rhythm jump shots gave the Celtics the confidence and flow to hit some wildly tough jumpers, including a banked-in fade-away jumper from Terry Rozier, non-paint two’s from Al Horford and some incredible 13-of-14 shooting by Kyrie Irving on two-point attempts.

“They move so much, this team one through five,” said George. “All of them are interchangeable. They play kind of position-less basketball where Al Horford could be at the top of the key and Kyrie can be at the dunker on the block.”

“We just played a good team. They made some big plays, big shots. You gotta live with it,” George added. “When guys get open looks, make or miss, they get a good rhythm. We had a couple possessions, a lot of possessions where guys were getting wide open looks.”

Despite all of that, the Thunder still found a way to make this a close game in the final seconds. Using a 16-4 burst right out of the locker room to start the third quarter, the Thunder took one of its final leads of the night. Paul George, who finished with 37 points, scored 9 during that stretch and the Thunder played with more physicality on both ends of the floor – separating on offense, finishing at the bucket and ensuring that the Celtics couldn’t do so on quick give and go passing.

“We were a lot more aggressive at the basket, and obviously converting,” said Westbrook.

In the fourth quarter the Thunder again trailed by double-digits, but used a 12-2 burst to make this one a 121-119 Boston lead with 2:42 to go. Boston kept the Thunder at bay until Jerami Grant buried a corner three-point to make it a 1-point game with 18 seconds to play. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum missed just the second of a pair of free throws, and Westbrook was off to the races. Sitting on a 22-point, 12-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, his sixth-straight, 19th of the season and 123rd of his career, Westbrook was the man the Thunder wanted to have the ball with a head of steam and a backpedaling defense in front of him.

A Boston defender got a hand on the ball on Westbrook’s speedy drive, and the Thunder point guard couldn’t corral it back into his hands. The turnover was a costly one inside of 8 seconds remaining, as the Celtics were able to make 4 free throws down the stretch to end it.

“That was the plan. Just a turnover,” Westbrook said of the decision to push the ball instead of calling a timeout. “In a late game like that, I just gotta take care of the ball, so that’s on me.”

The Thunder now returns to Oklahoma City after going 2-1 on their final extended East Coast road trip, at 33-19 on the season and still in third place in the Western Conference.

“We came up short against a really good team but we’re playing really good basketball,” said George. “We’ll keep it rolling.”

Six Thunder players in double-figures. Russ (22), PG (37), Steven (16), Jerami (15), TFerg (11), Dennis (16). #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/RBIy3OWHBF — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 3, 2019