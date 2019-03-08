Thunder Rises in the Heat of Competition - OKC 129, POR 121 (OT)

PORTLAND -- There was a moment of hesitation, but as Jerami Grant looked at the floor ahead of him he knew he had one move to make, and it was a good one. Putting the ball on the floor and attacking the rim, as the Thunder did all night long, Grant found the crease, drew a foul and finished an and-one layup. At long last, after an absolute duel of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Thunder had delivered the knockout blow.

Grant’s bucket and free throw capped a 14-4 Thunder run to close out overtime and to outlast the Blazers. Throughout the night the two Northwest Division rivals traded jabs, surging ahead by a few points here or there in a game that featured 23 lead changes and 16 ties until the Thunder made the final push for a 129-121 overtime victory to move to 40-25 on the season and back into third in the Western Conference.

“It feels good to get a win here, a division win,” said point guard Russell Westbrook. “Fighting for playoff spots at the moment, it’s a big time win for us.”

"It was a playoff game. We knew that coming into today. It was going to be a battle the whole game," added guard Terrance Ferguson. "Everybody stepped up to the plate, everybody put their all in and everybody left it all on the floor."

Portland’s Damian Lillard, who was absolutely astonishing tonight with 51 points, hit a fade-away jumper to put the Blazers up 117-115 in overtime. After that, it was all Thunder. Russell Westbrook, whose competitive fire lifted his team all night through thick and thin, came around a screen and buried one of his 5 three-pointers on 8 attempts in the game to give the Thunder the lead for good.

The jumper resulted in a gasp from the Blazers crowd and started an 8-0 run, capped by a Ferguson block on CJ McCollum and a Westbrook driving layup, to put the Thunder up 123-117 with 2:09 to go. The teams traded stops then with plenty of time still left on the clock, Lillard went to the free throw line for two of his 20 attempts in the game to make it 123-119. After one Westbrook free throw, Grant made another clutch-time play, this time on the defensive end with a block on Enes Kanter as he rolled to the rim.

“Just making big plays down the stretch,” Westbrook said of Grant and Ferguson’s blocks. “Timely stops, timely rebounds, timely blocks. That’s why each individual on our team is important and tonight it showed that.”

Paul George, who also went to the free throw line 20 times tonight on his way to 32 points, knocked down two foul shots and set up the nail-in-the coffin sequence when Grant attacked the bucket and capped off a night when the Thunder outscored the Blazers 70-48 in the paint.

“We just wanted to attack their pick and roll coverage,” said George. “We thought that was an advantage for myself, Russ, Dennis. Our guards play pick and roll, attack the paint and make plays from there.”

From the very outset, it was clear this game meant a little bit more to the home crowd. The Thunder brought its eternal, consistent passion and was ready to trade haymakers right away. Westbrook started the game 6-for-7 from the field on his way to 37 points in the game on 14-of-28 shooting and the Thunder jumped out to a quick 11-6 lead before Portland responded with an 8-0 burst. Despite allowing 5 of the Blazers free throw attempts in the final 40 seconds of the period, the Thunder held a lead heading into the second quarter.

Over the next 12 minutes, the home team took it to the Thunder in the physicality department, with the Blazers dominating the glass 14-6 in the second quarter and using a 13-2 run to burst ahead. In the first half alone the Thunder missed 9 shots within 5 feet and as a result, trailed 61-58 at halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, the Thunder’s defense tightened and Head Coach Billy Donovan’s club flipped the script inside, holding Portland to just 22 points and outscoring the Blazers 22-8 in the paint in that period alone. In the third the tensions ran high for both teams as there were 9 lead changes and 4 ties in that period by itself, with the Thunder taking a two-point lead into the final frame. The Thunder’s defense hustled on the perimeter and inside, pressuring ballhandlers, forcing contested jump shots and limiting Portland’s ability to get all the way to the rim, eventually holding the Blazers to 39.4 percent shooting for the game, including just 9-for-41 shooting (22.0 percent) from the three-point line.

“That ‘it’ factor was there for us,” George said. “We were tough tonight. We scrambled. We ran guys off the three-point line. We just forced them to shoot a lot of contested shots. They missed some very makeable shots but all night just keeping a hand there kind of threw some of their guys’ rhythm off.”

After George completed a second chance three-point play around the rim to fuel a 5-0 mini-burst to push the Thunder lead to 94-87 in the early stages of the fourth quarter, there was a prime opportunity to strike. Twice in a row the Thunder got stops but failed to capitalize on the other end of the floor, snuffing out the hard-won momentum. In that lull, the Blazers rallied and got back into it, using a 13-4 run to re-take a 100-98 edge with six minutes to go.

Just as everyone in the building was catching their breath, the Thunder revved its engine again. George knocked down a pair of free throws to erase the two-point deficit and then Westbrook later tied the game at 105 on a three-pointer, but it was a trade of stops and scores until a wacky closing sequence to end regulation.

After Lillard tied the game at 111 with two free throws, George missed a three-pointer, Grant snagged the offensive rebound, George missed a driving layup and somehow the ball squirted into the hands of the second-year guard Ferguson who was suddenly in a position he’d never been in before. Despite a quick juggle, Ferguson banked in a layup to give the Thunder a 113-111 lead with 13 seconds to go.

"I just crashed. The ball happened to come my way," said Ferguson, who thought he had his first career game winner. "I was like, ‘Thank God it went in.’

"We came up with the W, so that’s all that matters," Ferguson smiled.

Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic drew a foul on an offensive rebound try on the Blazers’ ensuing possession but picked up double-technicals with George and was ejected for getting his second technical foul of the game. The Thunder selected Blazers center Skal Labissiere, who hadn’t played in the game, to shoot the foul shots, and he missed both. All seemed fine except for a late whistle, a foul on the Thunder on the rebound and two free throws for Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu, who buried both.

Both teams missed out on chances for a desperation shot in the final four seconds of regulation but lived on to duke it out in the overtime, when the Thunder’s resolve won the day in this test of wills.

“Five minutes, I like our chances with this group,” said George. “We felt we had the momentum regardless.”

“Just resiliency, we did a good job of sticking together,” Westbrook said. “It’s a tough place to play, as we know. We stuck with it, did the right things down the stretch and got a win.”