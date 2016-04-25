INTEGRIS Game Day Report: Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks – Game 5 – April 25, 2016

Win, and you advance. Lose, and you have to travel back to Dallas for Game 6, extending this Round 1 series.

The Thunder has experienced 12 potential closeout games before in its postseason history. Tonight in Game 5 at Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Dallas Mavericks will be the 13th in the organization’s Oklahoma City era and team leaders know that these games are often the toughest to deal with. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and Nick Collison, all of whom have been instrumental in the team’s success over the years and building a 3-1 series lead over the Mavericks thus far, are aware of the circumstances.

The Thunder has a chance to end the series and move on to the Western Conference Semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs. First, it has to deal with the back against the wall mentality that center Steven Adams expects from the Mavericks.

“Close out games are the hardest,” Westbrook said. “Obviously they don’t want to go home and we want to move on. We have to be ready and get our minds and our bodies right to take care of business.”

“We’re just making sure that we match their energy,” Adams added. “The focus has to be high, and the attention to detail. The biggest one out of any other game that is most crucial is the energy part. It’s the animal-in-the-corner type thing.”

Adams then proceeded to explain the time as a youth when he had to trap a young bull back in his native New Zealand, giving a hilarious real-life account of the metaphor he used to describe the Thunder’s rival to the south.

Against a veteran-laden Dallas team, the Thunder knows that even if it lands the first punch early in the game that there will be adversity throughout the 48 minutes. With Dirk Nowitzki knocking down shots from the perimeter and posting up underneath along with attacking guards like Raymond Felton and a shooter in Wesley Matthews, Dallas has players capable of racking up points.

“We just want to try to find ways to eliminate the way they make a lot of runs as a team,” Westbrook said. "They make quick 7-0 runs. We want to try to eliminate as many of those as possible.”

Ending runs can happen both by getting multiple stops or getting multiple scores in a row. During different portions of Game 4 – Dion Waiters attacking the rim in the first, Westbrook hitting Adams over the top in the third and Westbrook finding (Enes) Kanter on dives to the rim in the fourth – the Thunder went with what was working until Dallas stopped it.

Sometimes in playoff basketball, it’s simply about exploiting matchups and holes in coverages for as long as possible until the other team responds. Regardless of who is finishing the play, Westbrook, Durant and other Thunder creators want to make the best possible play for the team on each possession.

“Just continue to play the right way,” Westbrook responded. “That’s the nature of our team. We have a lot of guys who can make big shots during big moments. When we play the right way and move the basketball the way we do, somebody is going to make a play and cut those runs off.”

