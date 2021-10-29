Preview: Thunder at Warriors - 10/30

The Thunder heads out to the West Coast for a three-game road trip that begins in the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors once again. The matchup marks the second time in three games that the two teams have faced off. Well rested following a two-day break between games, the Thunder will enter San Francisco following an historic comeback over the Lakers on Wednesday where the team overcame a 26-point deficit to seal its first victory of the regular season.

What to Watch

Quick Turnaround

The Thunder will take on the Warriors for the second time in a matter of four days with the lessons and takeaways still relatively fresh in everyone’s minds. After falling short 106-98 back on Tuesday, the Thunder looks forward to the opportunity to take a second swing at Golden State in a short turnaround.



“Being able to have that game plan fresh in our memories is huge for us,” said Thunder forward Isaiah Roby. “We practiced our game plan and we just practiced it a couple of days ago. So, that's definitely huge for us.”



48-Minute Game

Getting out to a strong start on both ends of the floor will be key in against the Warriors who lead the league in first quarter field goal percentage. Additionally, Warriors guard Steph Curry has averaged 13.8 points in first quarters alone, shooting 57 percent from the field and 54 percent from deep.



In its last matchup against the Warriors, OKC shot out to a hot start building up a lead as large as 15 points, but fell behind in the second half. The following night against the Lakers, OKC’s slow offensive start led to a 26-point deficit in the first half before the group clawed its way back to a victory in the final moments. Keep an eye on how the Thunder takes the lessons from those two matchups and prioritizes a full 48-minute effort inside Chase Center.



Defending the Break

The Thunder’s transition defense has put on a strong performance over its first five contests. OKC owns the only two games in the league where an opponent has been held to zero fast break points and additionally has held its opponents to less than 10 fast break points in four of its five contests.

Notable

The matchup to watch in the Thunder’s previous meeting with the Warriors was that between OKC’s Lu Dort and Golden State’s Steph Curry as it marked just the second head-to-head meeting between the two. In the minutes that Dort lined up against Curry on Tuesday, Curry was limited Curry to just 10 points, five field goal attempts while also committing two turnovers. Keep an eye on that matchup once again on Saturday.

Quotable

Forward Isaiah Roby on the energy in the team’s win over the Lakers:

“That was awesome. That was obviously the first win in Paycom Center. It was great. The energy in there, it was big even when we were down 26. We started making the run and the fans, they were right there with us, and they were behind us the whole time and guys were feeding off the energy the whole game.”

Scouting Report

Saturday’s matchup will mark the second of an eight-game home stand for the Warriors inside of the Chase Center which ties the longest home stand in franchise history. Since the Warriors last played the Thunder on Tuesday, the team logged its first loss of the regular season in an overtime matchup against Memphis on Thursday.



Warriors leading scorer, Curry, led all scorers with 36 points in the contest. Overall, Curry has scored 27 percent of the Warriors overall points this season which is the largest percentage of anyone in the league. As a group, the Warriors will look to play quickly and move the ball on offense. So far this season, Golden State has dished out 30 assists twice including its matchup against OKC on Tuesday. Warriors forward Draymond Green leads the charge in assists with 6.8 per contest.