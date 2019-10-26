Sunday Funday in a Matinee Against Warriors - Thunder vs. Warriors



By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter & Digital Editor | mailbag@okcthunder.com

Date: Oct. 27, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

The defense has been stout. As cohesiveness builds, the offense will start to flow. The competitiveness and intensity have jolted from teammate to teammate, building up a kinetic energy that will spill out onto the floor at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Thunder is 0-2 but seems on the precipice of victory after holding its first two opponents to 100 points or less and being within one possession in the final four minutes of both contests against Utah and Washington.“Obviously we’ve gotta score more, but on the defensive side I think we’ve done really good showing a presence,” said guard Terrance Ferguson.With the home crowd behind it, the Thunder is ready to capture the first victory of the year against the Golden State Warriors – not just a formidable foe but the reigning Western Conference champions.The Warriors are a completely different squad compared to the team that won three championships over the previous five seasons and went to five-straight NBA Finals. Kevin Durant swapped coasts and is now in Brooklyn. Klay Thompson is likely out for the vast majority of the season due to injury. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are in place, but their supporting cast is a mix of young, talented players like Glenn Robinson III, Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman along with a new star, D’Angelo Russell. While the personnel is different, Golden State’s Steve Kerr is still implementing a similar style of play.“This will be a tough job obviously with the caliber of players they are,” said Ferguson. “Just letting them see the whole team and know whenever they catch the ball, they see five guys on them, being physical at all times throughout the whole game and just keeping pressure on them.”Steven Adams has struggled a bit in the early going for the Thunder, despite being in the right place at the right time on most possessions. With a brand new pair of point guards in place of Russell Westbrook, Adams is still understandably getting used to receiving passes in specific areas of the floor from Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.Historically, Adams has been solid against the Warriors, shooting 62.8 percent from the floor against Golden State in his career. Last season in three games, Adams averaged 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists against the Warriors. With Golden State’s Willie Cauley-Stein and Kevon Looney nursing some injuries, Adams will likely square off against youngsters like Marquese Chriss, Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall, giving him an opportunity to get into more of a rhythm.“I feel good with Steven. He’s practiced really well. He’s totally invested,” Donovan said. “He’s always the kind of guy who is trying to adjust to everybody else because he’s trying to do what’s best for the team.”So far this season, through two games, the Thunder has the second-best three-point defense in the NBA, holding opponents to just 26.2 percent shooting from behind the arc. Since 2017-18, the Thunder has held the Warriors to just 33.3 percent three-point shooting, the second-best three-point defense against Golden State over the past two years. In order for the Thunder to be in the game again on Sunday, it will have to defend the three-point line at a high level again, and that starts in transition.In each of his first two games with the Thunder, SGA has recorded a career-high in points. On Wednesday in Utah he notched 26 points on 10-of-23 shooting, then followed it up with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including a 2-for-4 mark from three, to go with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Gilgeous-Alexander has been super crafty around the rim, scoring around defenders like Rudy Gobert, and also knocking down three-pointers at a remarkable rate. If that continues on Sunday, the Thunder will be in prime position to win.“He plays at his pace. He’s under control. He reads defense. He reads the floor,” Donovan said. “I think because of that, he’s probably a lot further along than most guys.”