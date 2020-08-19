Thunder Looks to be the Aggressors in Game 2

Date: August 20, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

In the Thunder’s first matchup with the Rockets, its usual well-oiled machine of an offense sputtered as it faced Houston’s unfamiliar defensive style. The small-ball lineup clogged up the paint to prevent the Thunder’s guards from getting to the rim and capturing any sort of momentum. The Thunder, who usually cash in double-figure makes from the midrange, were limited to only five in game one and the backcourt duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schröder, who usually make a living at the rim, were limited to a combined 5-for-20 from the field.



“They’re committed to protecting the paint first and foremost,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “They help off of whoever it may be and just not allowing any layups or penetration. I think if we can get them into the open court more and spread their defense out, it’ll be good for us and allow us to get into the paint.”



In stretches throughout the game, like the final four minutes of the second quarter, the Thunder showed signs of life offensively. In those moments, OKC played with much-needed tempo to get into its offense before Houston could get set defensively.



“We've got to play with a better a better tempo and a better pace,” said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan following the 123-108 loss on Tuesday. “Whether we're missing or making shots, we've got to play with a good pace and a good tempo and a good flow. When we don't, we get a little bit bogged down.”



A bright spot for the Thunder on Tuesday was the performance of Danilo Gallinari who logged a team-high 29 points and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line. The 6-foot-10 power forward caused issues for the Rockets’ defense all night long with his ability to score at all three levels of the floor – posting up in the paint, shooting over the heads of smaller defenders in the midrange or knocking down catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.



However, the Thunder’s bottom line going into game two to is to eliminate the lulls in its execution on both ends of the floor and play with more force and aggression for a full 48 minutes.



“I thought they had us back on our heels on both offense and defense, and we're going to need to play with a better edge and disposition on both ends of the floor I don't think it's any question about that,” said Coach Donovan.



Getting back in transition, recovering to shooters on the perimeter, keeping the ball in front on defense and maintaining constant ball movement are all areas where Coach Donovan wants to see his team improve in game two. In Tuesday’s game, the Thunder played to the tempo dictated by Houston and were forced out of their usual identity offensively and defensively.



“I think there's a lot of things to take from the game but the most important thing in my opinion... was we didn't play well enough,” said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan. “We've just got to play a lot better to our identity than we did the other night. That’s the challenge for us.”

The need for more speed in Game 2. @nickgallo22 reports on how playing with pace can help the offense hum vs. Houston’s five-guard defense. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 19, 2020

Opponent Breakdown

In Game 1, the Rockets were led by James Harden who recorded a game-high 37 points on 6-of-13 from the 3-point line, 12-of-22 from the field and 7-8 from the free throw line. However, without Russell Westbrook in the lineup, Harden’s performance was instead bolstered by the performance of the Rockets’ reserves who outscored the Thunder’s bench 42 to 27. Jeff Green and Ben McLemore led the way as they combined for 7-of-14 from behind the arc and 36 points.



With the help of starters Eric Gordon and Jeff Green who also chipped in five combined 3-pointers, the Rockets finished the night cashing in a hulking 20 triples at a 38-percent clip.



“Letting the other guys get going is what’s tough, everybody starts feeling good,” said Thunder guard Chris Paul. “Jeff Green got going and if you let all the other guys get touches and get shots, then everybody starts feeling good so we’ll figure it out.”

Matchup Focus

In game one, Steven Adams recorded the ninth playoff double-double of his career with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Of his 12 boards, four of them came on the offensive glass which helped OKC outscore Houston 11-8 on second chance points. As the lone 7-footer on the floor, Adams’ has the overwhelming advantage on the glass when it comes to boxing out and grabbing rebounds. In Game 2, look to see how Houston adjusts to Adams’ rebounding presence in the paint.



“I think we’ve definitely gotta find Steve-O a lot more, same with (Gallinari). We’ve got to play with a better pace, get the ball up the court quicker… and try to get those guys more touches and see what happens,” said Chris Paul.

Stat to Watch

Free throw attempts. The Thunder held Houston, who averages 26 free throw attempts per contest, to only 19 in Game 1. On the flip side, the Thunder knocked down 21-of-25 from the charity stripe thanks to Gallinari and Steven Adams who combined for 12-15 after drawing several fouls on Houston’s smaller defenders tasked with containing the bigger bodies at the basket.



“We're going to need to play better on both ends of the floor and certainly Steven and Gallo being involved and being efficient or getting to the free throw line helps us,” said Coach Donovan.



Thunder Trend

So far this season, the Thunder holds a 16-1 record in games following a loss of 15 or more points. During the seeding games, the Thunder faced this situation twice and came away 2-0.



In the playoffs, where the series are long and the games are frequent, the Thunder will look to keep this trend alive by taking the many lessons it can garner from game one and apply them on Friday at 2:30 p.m.



“You just learn from them... See what you can do better,” said Paul on the mentality following a game one loss in the playoffs.



“It’s sort of like a feel out game, obviously, you'd like to win it and we didn't do that but luckily, it's not March Madness, so you lost game one, gotta get ready for game two.”