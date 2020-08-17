Geared Up for Game 1

Date: August 18, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

After wrapping up a whirlwind of a 2019-20 regular season, the Thunder has now switched gears to the playoffs. During its abbreviated eight-game regular season in Orlando, Coach Donovan and his squad have been zeroed in on recapturing and solidifying the identity needed in order to thrive in an NBA playoff environment. The sharpness of the offensive execution and the consistency of communication on the defensive end are just a few examples of what the Thunder need to be second nature going into the first round of the playoffs where you play the same team every other day and scouting reports are common knowledge.



“It comes down to execution and trying to stay disciplined. I think this is gonna be a great series, and I think we’re prepared for it,” said Thunder guard Dennis Schröder. “Whoever executes the most and stays in their game plan is gonna win the game and I think that's the biggest focus we got to focus on.”



The Thunder has had eight seeding games to prepare for this matchup. Defensively, the Thunder notched the second-best defensive rating in Orlando and have given players like Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley and Abdel Nader precious game-time minutes to put practice and game study to work. Now, the playoffs are here and it’s time to put the identity to the test.



“You want to be able to really play to your identity, how we need to play. Play efficiently and play effectively play together and play as a team and make adjustments on things that we have to do differently coming out in game two. But the biggest thing is we've got to be who we've been and what's made us a good team.”

The Thunder enters the 2020 Playoffs for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.



Oklahoma City is one of two teams in the Western Conference (San Antonio Spurs) and one of three teams in the NBA (San Antonio and Boston Celtics) to accomplish this feat.#ThunderUp — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 17, 2020

Opponent Breakdown

The Rockets finished 4-4 in their seeding games but have yet to put their full preferred starting five on the floor together in these eight games. Most recently, Houston lost its second-leading scorer in Russell Westbrook who has missed the Rockets last three games due to a quad strain and will also miss the first game of the series on Tuesday.



While playing without Westbrook is a sizeable blow to the Rockets’ offense, one high-powered weapon still remaining in its arsenal is James Harden. The Rockets guard has averaged 34 points, 8.9 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 steals in the seven games he’s played in during the restart. The Thunder’s defense will need to be locked in and engaged at every position to contain Harden’s offensive production. Without Luguentz Dort, who was most-recently tasked with defending the Beard and whose status is still to be determined, it will be players like Terrance Ferguson, Hamidou Diallo and Andre Roberson who will have the matchup themselves. As the league’s leader in free throw attempts and makes per game, they will need to defend without fouling.



“I just think you’ve gotta have discipline to show your hands. When he gets a step on you and he drives the ball, he’s really good at creating contact or putting the ball out there and getting people to reach for it,” said Coach Donovan. “We'll have to be really, really disciplined with our hands and our reaching and those kind of things to try to take away the silly fouls and put him to the free throw line and get him going.”



Houston’s lineup looks much different than it did back in January in their last meeting with the Thunder. Mainly, Houston traded their center in Clint Capela and have adopted a unique small-ball lineup with the tallest player at 6-foot-8. While it would be easy to assume that traditional centers would have a field day in the paint against such a lineup, players like P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington, Danuel House Jr., and Jeff Green use their physicality to create problems for big men inside.



“I think sometimes you look at their team and people want to look at this size in terms of their height, and they discredit their length and their physicality,” said Coach Donovan. “You've got to be able to move the basketball, you've got to be able to generate good action to try to get good shots because they do a great job of having five guys that are interchangeable that guard and all their players can guard five different positions.”

Matchup Focus

At 6-foot-10, Danilo Gallinari would be an impossible matchup puzzle for any opponent with his lethal accuracy from behind the 3-point line and his ability to score on the block with his back to the basket. However, against the small lineup of Houston, this matchup goes from a puzzle to a full-on Rubiks Cube for the Rockets.



All season long, the Italian native has thrived when matched up with a smaller defender whether he methodically backs them down to the basket or simply shoots over their heads. Since the Rockets switch defensively, there could be several opportunities for Gallinari to exploit a mismatch on a much smaller defender.



“Offensively we need to keep moving the ball and don't get stuck on their switching,” said Gallinari. “They switch a lot and so we'll be able to get mismatches close to the rim.”

Stat to Watch

3-point Attempts. The Rockets lead the league in both 3-point attempts and 3-pointers made while nearly 40 percent of their total points come from behind the arc. The Rockets are 24-1 when shooting at least 37 percent from the three, and 20-27 when shooting at a lower clip. On the flip side, the Thunder has held its opponents to the third lowest 3-point percentage in Orlando at just 34 percent.



For Coach Donovan, the key won’t be necessarily preventing Houston’s looks from deep since the volume is so high, but rather contesting at a high level and making every possession as difficult as possible. This is what has made the Thunder so effective in its 3-point defense in Orlando– urgency to contest with a high hand.



“I think we've done a pretty good job this year of giving the effort and using our length to get out there and try to contest,” said Coach Donovan. “And I think when you can test threes, that that has probably the greatest impact on a team shooting percentage from behind the line.”

Thunder Trend

This will be the Thunder’s third meeting with Houston this season. OKC took the win in the last two matchups which happened 11 days apart in January while the Rockets won the first back in October. In its two wins in January, the Thunder kept the Rockets to a shooting clip below 30 percent while also winning the battle at the free throw line. Both of these areas will be key for the Thunder to limit Houston’s offensive production in this series.