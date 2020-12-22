Thunder Rings in the Regular Season with Houston

Date: December 23, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 7 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

It was an abbreviated, yet action-packed offseason for the NBA and the Thunder. With a new-look team and three valuable preseason matchups under its belt, the Thunder now open up the 72-game, 2020-21 regular season on the road against in Houston on Wednesday. Since these two teams last met on September 2, both squads have welcomed new head coaches and several new faces to its sidelines. For the Thunder, Wednesday will be yet another opportunity for the Thunder to put its competitive spirit to work and apply the foundations and principles it has worked hard to establish throughout training camp and preseason.



“We've got a base system and we've got fundamentals we've worked on. Now that we're going into games, it's basically taking a highlighter out and highlighting which fundamentals are most relevant for this individual matchup or for this particular game,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.



In the Thunder’s matchup against Houston, it will go up against the league’s reigning leading scorer in James Harden and a scrappy defense known to cause disruption. Offensively, the Thunder will look to maintain the rhythm it has established with the core tenets of balance, ball movement and pace in transition.



“Just take what the defense gives us the first time,” said Thunder guard George Hill. “We know we're not going to be perfect. We’ve got to go out and just play hard on defensive and let the offense take care of itself. Playing the right way moving the ball, taking the shots that present itself and having fun out there.”

Opponent Breakdown

The Rockets are a different-looking team than the one that eliminated the Thunder in the 2020 Playoffs. Eight new faces appear on the roster along with a new head coach in Stephen Silas. In addition, the Rockets welcomed newcomers such as five-time All-Star John Wall and centers Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins to its lineup to play alongside returners like P.J. Tucker, 6th-man Eric Gordon and Harden.



For the Thunder, Houston’s 5-out style of play and high-volume shooting will be a test of its ability to maintain its defensive edge for a full 48 minutes.



“The main thing that we have to carry over against any team, but especially against a team like Houston, is just our competitive spirit,” said Coach Daigneault. “How hard we play and being a 48-minute team. That's going to give you the best chance every single night to put yourself in a position to be successful, regardless of the opponent but especially against a team that's as potent as Houston is. They really test your ability to be consistent with your effort and your competitiveness over the course of 48.”

Matchup Focus

As a rookie last season, Thunder guard Luguentz Dort demonstrated his high-level defensive prowess against the league’s best perimeter players and in the 2020 playoffs, that effort was highlighted against the potent offensive threat of James Harden. On Wednesday, it will be a chance for Dort, along with fellow second-year guard Darius Bazley to take the lessons from their first ever playoff experience and bring them to the regular season opener.



“I really look forward to just playing basketball and playing the games that we have coming up,” said Dort. “I just like going against a big challenge and I feel like James Harden is a big challenge. I'll just be ready to go in there and really compete hard.”

Stat to Watch

3-point Attempts. During the preseason, the Rockets averaged 17 3-pointers per contest and were second in attempts per game (46.8). With players at nearly every position who can shoot from the perimeter, the Thunder will look to carry over its high-level of defensive communication that it demonstrated in training camp to contest Houston’s looks from deep.

Thunder Trend

The Thunder have approached every day of the preseason with the mentality to improve each and every day. With the preseason in the rearview, one of the areas where Coach Daigneault has applauded his team’s growth since the start of training camp is their chemistry. Despite a shortened offseason and a group of new faces, the team has been able to come together and gel quickly as a unit.



For Hill, the 13-year veteran attributed the groups quick growth in chemistry to the character of the organization and the high-character players within its walls.



“Ever since the first day of training camp, every guy's been in here working hard, but at the same time after practice staying after getting to know each other,” said Hill. “Coach has done a great job of doing certain drills where we have to talk, who we are as a person, the things that we like to do and things like that so we're getting more familiar with each other every day that we're here.”