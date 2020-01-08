Back at Home to take on Houston and Westbrook

Date: Jan. 9, 2020

Tip-Off Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

The Thunder wrapped up seven long days on the road in its second, and final four-game road swing of the season. Capping off the trip in Brooklyn with an overtime victory, the Thunder now return to the familiar confines of Chesapeake Energy Arena after winning 10 of its last 12 games and finishing 3-1 on the road.Most recently in Brooklyn, the Thunder toughed out a victory in a 53-minute battle on the second half of a back-to-back. It took a smothering defensive performance at all positions and another outburst of impressive fourth quarter buckets from Chris Paul to pull off the 111-103 edge in Barclays Center. Paul finished with 28 points after dropping 16 in the fourth."It's a bucket," Thunder guard Abdel Nader recalled thinking when he saw Paul getting to his spots in the fourth quarter. "He's been doing it all year, especially at the end of games. He's been a hell of a closer for us and we trust him 100 percent. He's one of the main reasons why we're doing well like we are right now."The Rockets average the most points per game of any team in the league putting up over 119 points per contest. Their fast-paced, high-quantity style of offense plays to the strength of explosive perimeter guards in James Harden and former longtime Thunder player Russell Westbrook. Harden is responsible for 38 of those points each night while Westbrook brings in 24 of his own. Anchoring the paint is Clint Capela who brings in a double-double each night with 14 points and 14 rebounds.Thursday will be a homecoming for Westbrook who spent 10 memorable years in a Thunder jersey. For the first time, the former Thunder point guard will play in Chesapeake Energy Arena since joining the Rockets at the beginning of this season.It will be a battle all night to contain the high-volume scoring of Houston and its up-tempo style of play. Harden alone with his league-leading 38 points per game will need to be contained on multiple fronts. For reference, he leads the league in attempts and makes on field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. Beating defenses down the floor, taking advantage of one-on-one situations the Rockets have the ability to attack and score from the inside out when playing at their speed. It will be up to perimeter defenders like Terrance Ferguson to get back in transition, stay in front of Rockets' players and cause as much disruption as possible in ball screen situations. On Tuesday, Ferguson executed this masterfully by chasing Nets' guards over screens and offering deterring rearview contests throughout the game. In overtime, his smothering defense helped the Thunder hold Brooklyn to only four points in the five minute period."The one guy that really went unnoticed the entire game in my opinion was Terrance Ferguson," said Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan after the overtime victory in Brooklyn. "(Ferguson's) defense in the last four or five minutes in overtime was phenomenal."Long shots lead to long rebounds and there will be a few lingering rebounds up for grabs on Friday. Over 48 percent of the Rockets' shot attempts come from behind the 3-point line, a league-leading mark. If the Rockets are going to shoot it from deep, the Thunder will need to carve out space to grab those loose boards and control the glassSince Thanksgiving, the Thunder tout a 15-5 record, good for the best in the West and second in the league behind Milwaukee. It has taken a collective effort to pull off such a feat for the Thunder. A lift from the Thunder bench, clutch-time production from Chris Paul and three consecutive double-doubles from Steven Adams all played a pivotal role in keeping the Thunder on the winning end in 20 games.In its first home game of 2020, the Thunder will be wearing its City Edition Jerseys for the first time this season on Thursday in honor of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing. The jerseys were made in partnership with Nike and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to honor and recognize those affected by the tragedy that struck OKC on April 19th, 1995.