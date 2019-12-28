Road Trip Continues Against Raptors

Date: Dec. 29, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 5 p.m. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

Thunder Status

Opponent Breakdown

Matchup Focus

Stat to Watch

Thunder Trend

The Thunder encountered an arduous 53-minute battle in Charlotte on Friday in the second half of a road-home back-to-back. After dropping a tough loss to Memphis at home a day prior, the Thunder found much-needed fortitude from every person to step on the floor in a Thunder jersey. After assembling a 16-point lead, the Hornets fought back in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. It took a determined defensive effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the post; another top-tier offensive showing from Dennis Schröder and an uplifting 47-point bench performance from the Thunder to walk away as victors in a game that came down to the final minute.Going into the game on Sunday, the Thunder will look to capture its sixth win in seven games and its 11th win in 15 games.The reigning 2019 NBA Champions tout a spotlighted backcourt in 13-year veteran Kyle Lowry and third-year counterpart, Fred VanVleet. Former Thunder player, Serge Ibaka holds down the paint for the Raptors while centers, Marc Gasol and Paskal Siakam are out with injuries. The Raptors, led by the backcourt, thrive on the defensive end converting steals into easy fast break opportunities where they lead the league with 18.8 fast break points per game.Also adding the Raptors repertoire is their ability to shoot from behind the arc. Shooting a 37-percent clip from 3-point land sets Toronto at 4th in the league in 3-point shooting percentage. For the Thunder, guarding the 3-point line played a vital role in its win on Friday after it held the Hornets to a mere 17.9% shooting performance (7-39) from behind the arc. The Thunder will look to replicate this effort against on Sunday against a Raptors squad who picks up just over 35% of its points from three.While the Raptors backcourt of Lowry and VanVleet stand at only 6-feet and 6-foot-1, they combine for nearly 40 points and 14 steals per contest. Thunder forward and noted defenseman, Terrance Ferguson will have the size advantage when matched on either of the Raptors’ point guards which combined with his darting athleticism, will make shooting over him difficult for the guard he checks.“Terrance [Ferguson] is one of the best defenders in the NBA. Hands down, one on one defenders,” said Thunder guard, Abdel Nader. “We ask a lot of him. We ask him to guard the best player on every team, or at least the best perimeter player, and he does a hell of a job.”Turnovers. When playing on the road, taking care of the ball always takes priority. When playing on the road against the Raptors, protecting the ball is absolutely vital. The defensive Raptors are tied for third in the league in steals averaging 8.6 per contest. As a result, the team is second in the NBA in points off of turnovers with 19.7 per game. For the Thunder to restrain Toronto’s scoring opportunities, it will start on the offensive end by taking are of the ball and limiting turnovers.In the Thunder’s most recent game against the Hornets, Dennis Schröder notched 24 points marking his fifth consecutive game with 20-plus points off the bench, good for the longest streak in OKC history. The feat also notched the 14th straight game in which he racked up 15 or more points setting the longest active streak for a reserve in the league this season.