Preparing for the Pelicans in a Saturday Matinee

Date: November 2, 2019

Tip-Off Time: 4 p.m.. CT

Television: Fox Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM WWLS the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network

After a two-day breather to close out October, the Thunder is set to return to action in a Saturday matinee against Western Conference foe, New Orleans at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder continues to maintain a steady level of progression throughout its first five games of the season. Despite sitting at 1-4 in regular season, the Thunder remains competitive and continues to display its forward progression with each game.In its last game against Portland, the Thunder fell by only three points despite shooting 14% from behind the arc while the Trailblazers made 17 threes shooting 48.6% from the 3-point line. The Thunder generated open looks off of constant ball movement and making the extra pass, but the ball didn’t fall in its favor. After a lackluster shooting night where the Thunder seemed to do all the right things, it’s only a matter of time before those open looks begin to fall in the Thunder’s direction.“I sense that we’re getting better,” said head coach Billy Donovan. “We’ve been in every game. We’ve had an opportunity."The Pelicans have been operating the entire regular season without its highly acclaimed rookie, Zion Williamson, who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery to address a torn meniscus. While New Orleans’ number one draft pick is out, the team has gone 1-4 in the regular season and yet ranks second in the league in points per contest with 121.2.While the Pelican’s up-tempo style of basketball attributes to its high scoring volume, the team’s ability to shoot from three also plays a role. Over its five games so far this season, the Pelicans have made 82 3-pointers which is good for number one in the NBA. With weapons like veteran sharp-shooter J.J. Redick, second-year guard Lonzo Ball, and Swiss Army Knife Brandon Ingram, the Thunder will face off against a stacked offensive adversary on Saturday.“They play really fast. They have a lot of really skilled players,” said Donovan. “They can play a lot of different people at different positions. But just their pace of play, I think they’ve always tried to play like that.”“They’re a really good team. They’ve been fighting, they play the right way and they’ve got a lot of depth,” said Thunder guard Chris Paul. “We’re going to have to be ready to defend and get some stops.”Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans offense averaging 26.8 points per contest. At a rangy 6’7”, he brings size and athleticism as a positionless player and has the ability to score from the inside by attacking mismatches on smaller guards and outside by shooting 50% from the 3-point line. It will be up to defensive specialists like Terrance Ferguson to keep Ingram in front and limit his opportunities whether he attacks the paint or looks to shoot from behind the arc.“They put him at different spots. They play him at the wing positions and also play him at the power forward spot,” said Donovan. “He’s got great length and great size, he can put it on the floor and he’s obviously a really gifted offensive player.”3-point numbers. With the fast-paced nature of the Pelican’s offense, the Thunder will look to control the tempo while also finding and containing shooters in transition. The Thunder’s 3-point defense has been strong so far this season by limiting opponents to only 27.7% from behind the line. Watch out for a Thunder team putting an emphasis on forcing tough looks from 3-point land on Saturday.The Thunder bench has played a big role in the team’s ability to stay competitive in all of its games. Consistently leading the charge for the second unit is lightning-quick guard, Dennis Schröder, who is averaging 14.6 points per game and tallied 17 points in the Thunder’s last game against Portland.