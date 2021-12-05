Preview: Thunder at Pistons - 12/6

Following a rare three-day respite between contests, the Thunder heads north for a pair of road contests starting in Detroit on Monday and wrapping up Toronto on Wednesday. Both the Thunder and the Pistons will be well-rested in their meeting as Detroit returns to action following its own three-day break between games.

What to Watch

High-Ranking Rookies

Detroit touts the NBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick in Cade Cunningham who averages 14 points per contest (second among rookies.) OKC also utilizes a strong contingent of rookies including reigning Western Conference Rookie of the Month Josh Giddey who puts up 10 points, seven rebounds and 5.8 assists per night. The two guards rank in the top 10 among rookies in points, rebounds and assists per game.



Beyond Giddey and Cunningham, expect to see a lot of production from first-year players on Monday. In total, the Thunder and the Pistons have nine rookies between the two rosters and as a result, rank second and fifth in points per game by rookies respectively.



Buckets at the Rim

Both Detroit and Oklahoma City generate a high percentage of their field goal attempts at the rim. As a result of its paint-hunting offense, thirty-one percent of the Thunder’s field goal attempts so far this season have been layups – the second highest rate in the league. The Pistons aren’t far behind at 29 percent in the same category.



Eyes on the Free Throw Line

Despite its low offensive rating, Detroit has a knack for getting to the foul line as the team is tied for the third-most free throw attempts per game in the league. Meanwhile, the Thunder have consistently kept its opponent away from the charity stripe and as a result allows the second-fewest free throw attempts per night. Keep an eye on this battle of strengths on Monday.

Notable

Though Monday will mark the first meeting between the Thunder and the Pistons this season, OKC has historically had success when facing Detroit. OKC holds an overall 18-7 record against the Pistons which marks the third best record against any opponent in OKC history.

Quotable

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on getting back to action after three days off…

“We're all we're really excited. We know what happened last game and I think we did a great job of just moving on to the next day – it happened and just moving on, learning from the experience. It's a part of the story. Not everybody wants to go through it, we are feeling the same way, but I think we're doing a great job of moving on and looking forward to the next game.”



Coach Daigneault on his expectations going against Detroit…

“I would expect a competitive group that plays together and goes out there and lays it on the line because that's what this team's been for not only this season, but for a long period of time. This is a team that that what the uniform means and what we want it to represent resonates particularly with this group of people and as a result, I'd expect us to do that not only on Monday, but as we continue through the course of the season.”

Scouting Report

The Pistons last contest was against the Suns on Thursday where the team fell 114-103 and extended its losing streak to eight games. Forward Jerami Grant headlines Detroit’s scoring averaging a team high 20 points per contest while Cunningham chips in 14 of his own each night. Detroit also receives solid contributions from its second unit who averages 39.7 points per game – the second-most in the league.